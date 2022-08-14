Xi’s visit to Arabia will mark his confidence in his re-election as party leader | world news





Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ expected visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia may well be an indication of his confidence in his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, which will establish his grip on power and make him the eternal leader. The Guardian was the first to report on Xi’s likely visit to Saudi Arabia, citing big preparations in the Arab nation, but the Chinese government has kept quiet about the reported trip. Asked for confirmation, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday he had no information to offer, according to Reuters. According to reports, Saudi Arabia has planned a gala reception for the Chinese president, who will be on his first overseas visit since January 2020, when the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in China in Wuhan was reported for the first time in the world. Health Organization (WHO). China’s energy dependence on Saudi Arabia is very high and the two countries have grown closer over the years, especially after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman took power in the kingdom. But the visit could also shed light on China’s domestic political situation and Xi’s confidence in its political future. Xi’s visit could also be an attempt to show that he faces no challenges for re-election as party general secretary and has been able to include his loyalists in the political bureau. Because leaders rarely go on overseas trips after meetings in Beidaihe, an annual secret meeting of China’s top leaders held in the resort town of Hebei Province, and before the Party Congress until that they have a firm grip on power within the Chinese Communist Party. While former Chinese presidents Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao went overseas in May of the party congress year, they stayed in China after the Beidaihe meeting. In 2002, then-Chinese President and Indian baiter Jiang Zemin traveled overseas ahead of the 16th CPC National Congress. He went to Chicago, Houston and the farm of US President George W. Bush, then returned to Beijing to hold the 16th Party Congress. His entire personnel arrangement for the 16th Party Congress was finalized at this time, including his own re-election as Chairman of the Military Commission when he had a firm grip on power. Meanwhile, several news outlets have reported that Xi may attend the G20 summit in November this year and meet US President Joe Biden in person on the sidelines of the summit. It was used to underscore that Xi is confident he will smoothly transition into his third term as Chinese president and Communist Party leader at the two-decade congress due to take place later this year. But there is a caveat, that Xi, even if he does not get the third term in the Party Congress this year, may still attend these meetings as head of state because the decision on his presidency will be taken by the national people. March 2023 Congress and not the November 2022 Party Congress.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) and Ben Gurion Prize 2011 by Israel.

