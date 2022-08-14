Imran Khan announces new round of rallies – Latest News – The Nation





PTI leader says he’s not anti-army or anti-America.

LAHORE – Addressing many of his supporters at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore late Saturday night, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan vowed to start a struggle to achieve true liberation of slavery.

To achieve this goal, he announced the launch of a new series of political rallies across the country to get rid of what he called the imported government imposed on the nation by a slave mentality.

In his two-hour speech, the PTI leader also announced the revival of the Tiger Force to get his message across to the people. This force, presumably including party workers, will go door to door telling the people that they must not be afraid of the coercive tactics of the current regime and come out in large numbers to support it.

Girls and young people should be prepared to go door to door for this worthy cause, he said. Khan said he decided to reach out to the masses to mobilize them for a decisive battle against the incumbent government. Starting from Rawalpindi, he announced to organize a series of public rallies in Karachi, Sukkar, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Gujrat, Multan, Bahawalpur, Abbottabad, Mardan and other cities.

Khan was of the view that the country had not achieved true freedom in the past 75 years, as the former rulers acted like slaves to foreign countries and compromised the interests of their people.

The struggle for true freedom is at its peak now. We will continue to fight until the imported government is ousted. Will not force the nation to bow to other countries, he asserted.

Khan said he was not anti-American but was against America’s slavery. He maintained that he would not compromise on the rights of his people. We want friends, not masters, he said in a proverbial reference to former president General Ayub Khan’s book.

He said he was on good terms with former US President Donald Trump because he respected him. Trump gave me the kind of protocol that is not given to any other Pakistani, he added.

While talking about the alleged foreign conspiracy to dismantle his government, he mentioned Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs who he said had asked Pakistani diplomats that Imran be ousted by a motion of censure. Who are they to ask me why I’m going to Russia? He asked.

He said India was a literal independent country because it bought oil from Russia, despite being a strategic ally of the United States. He pledged to unite the nation and also announced that he would collectively repay foreign debt. He said he wanted to repay foreign loans with money raised by the Pakistanis. This reminded many of the Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro program launched earlier by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the 1990s. Khan had to conclude his speech before midnight to allow his supporters to celebrate Independence Day, but he just dragged his speech. He had to pause for about five minutes and then resume the speech at midnight.

Finally, his speech ended with prayers for the martyrs with fireworks in the background.

