Xi Jinping wants to go to Arabic, ‘Nikung’ in the United States?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The United States (US) has denied claims that American influence in the Middle East has diminished following a planned visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia. US President Joe Biden’s administration insists the United States is “going nowhere”. Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy to Yemen, said diplomatic visits from other world powers were expected, but said the US had reaffirmed its commitment to the region after Biden’s visit in July. “The main message the president brings to the region is that the United States is going nowhere,” Lenderking said. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content Reports emerged on Thursday that Xi would arrive in Saudi Arabia next week for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. If true, it would be the Chinese premier’s official visit abroad since 2020, as Beijing and Riyadh seek to cement ties. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has neither confirmed nor denied the reports. The Saudi Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment when contacted by CNBC International. Saudi Arabia is expected to welcome Xi with all the pomp and fanfare given to former US President Donald Trump during his visit in 2017. Lenderking, meanwhile, remains adamant that the US will maintain a presence in the country. Middle East. “The United States is an important partner not only for Saudi Arabia, but for all countries in the region. America can be counted on to stay in this environment as a support to its country and its security. This is America’s priority,” he added. Conflict in Yemen Yemen, which has been ravaged by civil war since 2014, is a major concern for the United States. Lenderking said making progress toward resolving the conflict was a major achievement for Biden during his visit last month. This includes convincing Saudi Arabia to extend and strengthen a UN-mediated ceasefire and start talks to end the war. China wants to see progress in Yemen during its presidency of the Security Council, Lenderking said, referring to Beijing’s current role as head of the UN Security Council. “I think this is an important element where we can find common ground between us – China, Russia, the United States – working together on a political solution to the conflict in Yemen,” he said. he adds. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article The United States and the Middle East are getting friendlier (RCI/dhf)



