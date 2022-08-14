Imran bids for seven additional seats – Pakistan





PESHAWAR/KARACHI/LAHORE: After submitting his candidacy papers on Friday to contest the by-elections for two of the nine National Assembly seats up for grabs in the September 25 by-elections, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has submitted his candidacy for the seven more remaining seats, as the deadline for submitting nomination papers expired on Saturday.

On Friday, the PTI chief filed candidacies for the seats NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda, while on Saturday his representatives filed his candidacies for the other NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad , NA-118 Nankana Sahib and Karachis wards NA-237, NA-239 and NA-246.

All nine NA seats became vacant after the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers, including two on reserved seats, were accepted by NA President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. The deputies were then denotified by the electoral commission.

For NA-31 Peshawar-V, former MP Shaukat Ali submitted documents on behalf of Imran Khan. Mr. Ali also submitted his own application materials as a covering candidate.

The leader of the ANP, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, had already submitted his candidacy documents for the constituency on Friday.

In addition, the Provincial Chairman of the ANP, Aimal Wali Khan, submitted his papers to contest the by-election in his home constituency, NA-24 Charsadda-II.

For NA-22 Mardan, JUI-F’s Maulana Muhammad Qasim has also submitted his candidacy to face Mr Khan. It is supported by all PDM parties. According to official data from the ECP, 48 candidates filed nomination papers for four general seats and one reserved seat for women in the KP.

In Karachi, local PTI leaders filed nomination papers for Mr. Khan for the city’s three NA seats. Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail filed the nominations for NA-246. Firdous Shamim Naqvi filed the candidacy for NA-239 Korangi and the president of the Karachi branch of the parties, Bilal Ghaffar, did so for NA-237 Malir.

For the two Punjab seats, the President of the PTI and the leaders of the PML-N filed their candidacies with the respective returning officers.

No less than 12 candidates have filed their papers for NA-108 Faisalabad, including Imran Khan, his cover candidates Farrukh Habib and Arsalan Arshad, PML-Ns 2018 defeated candidate Abid Sher Ali and his father Chaudhry Sher Ali.

For NA-118 Nankana Sahib, besides Imran Khan, PML-Ns Shezra Mansab Ali is contesting the by-election. The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistans Afzal Shah has also applied.

The initial list of candidates will be published by the ECP on August 14.

Mr. Ashfaq in Peshawar, Zulqernain Tahir in Lahore and Imran Ayub in Karachi contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, August 14, 2022

