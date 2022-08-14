Why India is commemorating the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition

India commemorates Sunday August 14 as the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition. The commemoration was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this date last year. In a tweet, he had said that the pain of Scores can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers have been displaced and many have lost their lives due to senseless hatred and violence, and that the day would be marked in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people.

On Sunday, Modi paid tribute to all those who lost their lives during Partition.

This date also marks the Independence Day of Pakistan. On August 10, the country’s foreign ministry slammed India’s announcement as a malicious way of hypocritically and unilaterally invoking the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the aftermath of independence. in 1947, and said that if Indian leaders really care about agony, suffering and pain, they must work to improve the conditions of Muslims and other minorities in India.

Today on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDayI pay tribute to all who lost their lives during Partition, and I applaud the resilience and courage of all who suffered during this tragic time in our history. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

What horrors accompanied the partition of India?

The partition of India between India and Pakistan resulted in severe communal violence and rioting, loss of property and extreme upheaval in the weeks and months around August 15, 1947. The partition is recognized as the one of the most violent and abrupt displacements in recent world history.

An official document issued by the government to mark the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition reads: More than a story of violent division based on faith and religion, it is also the story of how a mode of life and ages of coexistence suddenly appeared. and dramatic ending. Estimates of the number of people killed vary; according to the official document, it could be between 500,000 and more than a million, but the generally accepted figure is around 500,000.

What were the political developments leading to partition?

The NCERT history textbook notes that the Muslim League led by Mohammad Ali Jinnah, which was one of the main advocates of Pakistan’s claim, became a powerful party quite late; he had not had much success in elections he had contested earlier, such as in 1937.

In fact, the demand for Pakistan, ie a separate country for Muslims, was not strong for a long time. The Muslim League did not propose a resolution in Lahore demanding a measure of autonomy for Muslim-majority areas until 1940. But within a decade it rose to prominence.

Among those who raised the claim first was Urdu poet Mohammad Iqbal, Saare writer Jahan Se Achchha Hindustan Hamara. A few years after writing the song about unity beyond religion, Iqbal changed his mind dramatically. In his presidential address to the Muslim League in 1930, he spoke of the need for a Muslim state in northwest India.

There is also the popular theory that the Muslim League mainly advanced the demand for partition to negotiate greater power in independent India, given the dominance of Congress. Many also believe that the partition of India could have been prevented and blame Congress leaders, mainly Gandhi and Nehru, for allowing the country to be torn apart on the basis of religion. However, there are no simple answers to the complex questions of history. A series of developments helped create the conditions for the partition.

Why did the partition lead to such large-scale violence?

Britain was in a rush to leave India in the aftermath of World War II when its own condition was not sound. Lord Mountbatten, the Governor-General at the time, was supposed to establish Indian independence by June 1948, but chose to bring the date forward, apparently because he wanted to return to Britain sooner. .

A lawyer called Cyril Radcliffe was commissioned to redraw the borders of the two new nations, even though he had never visited India before. Lack of planning, administrative flux, and massive community riots and unrest created the horrors of partition. According to the government document, about 6 million non-Muslims left what became West Pakistan, and 6.5 million Muslims left the Indian part of Punjab, Delhi, etc., to West Pakistan.

An estimated 2 million non-Muslims left East Bengal (Pakistan) and later in 1950 another 2 million non-Muslims moved to West Bengal (India). It is estimated that around one million Muslims have left West Bengal, according to the document.

Loss of property, massacres and resettlement were major challenges for the two countries which lacked basic systems after more than a hundred years of colonization. Trains laden with corpses, cramped and insecure refugee camps and female victims of gender-based violence became common images of the time in many parts of northern and eastern India.

Remembrance Day for the Horrors of Partition August 14: What is the relevance of remembering the horrors of Partition today?

The basic idea of ​​remembering events such as partition, or other days related to genocide or mass violence like Holocaust Remembrance Day, is usually to reflect and draw lessons and not letting them repeat themselves in the future; and to honor the memory of the victims. However, shortly after the Prime Ministers’ announcement last year, BJP politicians used the occasion to repeat the parties’ criticisms of the appeasement policy.

As the score fades deeper into the memory of nations and the generations who experienced its direct impact die out, it is no longer widely discussed. But it remains an ever-present part of India’s history. In northern and eastern India, the regions hardest hit by the Partition riots, cities have undergone demographic changes with the arrival of refugees, who brought with them a unique culture. In cities like Delhi, today’s significant areas originate from refugee settlements established at the time.

This year again, Indian author Geetanjali Shree won the International Booker Prize for the English translation of her Hindi book Ret Samaadhi or Tomb of Sand, a novel about an 80-year-old Indian woman trying to get to Pakistan, where she lived before partition. .