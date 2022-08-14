Politics
Why India is commemorating the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition
India commemorates Sunday August 14 as the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition. The commemoration was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this date last year. In a tweet, he had said that the pain of Scores can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers have been displaced and many have lost their lives due to senseless hatred and violence, and that the day would be marked in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people.
The pains of sheet music can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers have been displaced and many have lost their lives due to senseless hatred and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be celebrated as the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021
On Sunday, Modi paid tribute to all those who lost their lives during Partition.
This date also marks the Independence Day of Pakistan. On August 10, the country’s foreign ministry slammed India’s announcement as a malicious way of hypocritically and unilaterally invoking the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the aftermath of independence. in 1947, and said that if Indian leaders really care about agony, suffering and pain, they must work to improve the conditions of Muslims and other minorities in India.
Today on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDayI pay tribute to all who lost their lives during Partition, and I applaud the resilience and courage of all who suffered during this tragic time in our history.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022
What horrors accompanied the partition of India?
The partition of India between India and Pakistan resulted in severe communal violence and rioting, loss of property and extreme upheaval in the weeks and months around August 15, 1947. The partition is recognized as the one of the most violent and abrupt displacements in recent world history.
An official document issued by the government to mark the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition reads: More than a story of violent division based on faith and religion, it is also the story of how a mode of life and ages of coexistence suddenly appeared. and dramatic ending. Estimates of the number of people killed vary; according to the official document, it could be between 500,000 and more than a million, but the generally accepted figure is around 500,000.
What were the political developments leading to partition?
The NCERT history textbook notes that the Muslim League led by Mohammad Ali Jinnah, which was one of the main advocates of Pakistan’s claim, became a powerful party quite late; he had not had much success in elections he had contested earlier, such as in 1937.
In fact, the demand for Pakistan, ie a separate country for Muslims, was not strong for a long time. The Muslim League did not propose a resolution in Lahore demanding a measure of autonomy for Muslim-majority areas until 1940. But within a decade it rose to prominence.
Among those who raised the claim first was Urdu poet Mohammad Iqbal, Saare writer Jahan Se Achchha Hindustan Hamara. A few years after writing the song about unity beyond religion, Iqbal changed his mind dramatically. In his presidential address to the Muslim League in 1930, he spoke of the need for a Muslim state in northwest India.
There is also the popular theory that the Muslim League mainly advanced the demand for partition to negotiate greater power in independent India, given the dominance of Congress. Many also believe that the partition of India could have been prevented and blame Congress leaders, mainly Gandhi and Nehru, for allowing the country to be torn apart on the basis of religion. However, there are no simple answers to the complex questions of history. A series of developments helped create the conditions for the partition.
Why did the partition lead to such large-scale violence?
Britain was in a rush to leave India in the aftermath of World War II when its own condition was not sound. Lord Mountbatten, the Governor-General at the time, was supposed to establish Indian independence by June 1948, but chose to bring the date forward, apparently because he wanted to return to Britain sooner. .
A lawyer called Cyril Radcliffe was commissioned to redraw the borders of the two new nations, even though he had never visited India before. Lack of planning, administrative flux, and massive community riots and unrest created the horrors of partition. According to the government document, about 6 million non-Muslims left what became West Pakistan, and 6.5 million Muslims left the Indian part of Punjab, Delhi, etc., to West Pakistan.
An estimated 2 million non-Muslims left East Bengal (Pakistan) and later in 1950 another 2 million non-Muslims moved to West Bengal (India). It is estimated that around one million Muslims have left West Bengal, according to the document.
Loss of property, massacres and resettlement were major challenges for the two countries which lacked basic systems after more than a hundred years of colonization. Trains laden with corpses, cramped and insecure refugee camps and female victims of gender-based violence became common images of the time in many parts of northern and eastern India.
Remembrance Day for the Horrors of Partition August 14: What is the relevance of remembering the horrors of Partition today?
The basic idea of remembering events such as partition, or other days related to genocide or mass violence like Holocaust Remembrance Day, is usually to reflect and draw lessons and not letting them repeat themselves in the future; and to honor the memory of the victims. However, shortly after the Prime Ministers’ announcement last year, BJP politicians used the occasion to repeat the parties’ criticisms of the appeasement policy.
As the score fades deeper into the memory of nations and the generations who experienced its direct impact die out, it is no longer widely discussed. But it remains an ever-present part of India’s history. In northern and eastern India, the regions hardest hit by the Partition riots, cities have undergone demographic changes with the arrival of refugees, who brought with them a unique culture. In cities like Delhi, today’s significant areas originate from refugee settlements established at the time.
This year again, Indian author Geetanjali Shree won the International Booker Prize for the English translation of her Hindi book Ret Samaadhi or Tomb of Sand, a novel about an 80-year-old Indian woman trying to get to Pakistan, where she lived before partition. .
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-india-commemorating-partition-horrors-remembrance-day-august-14-8088961/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies a week after Akasa Air Quartz India’s first flight August 14, 2022
- Xi responds to grassroots hero letter August 14, 2022
- Trump versus Biden again? The document scandal makes it more likely August 14, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi’s Head to Strengthen India-US Relations: US Singer Millben August 14, 2022
- BWF Betting Partner to Support Media Operations at Tokyo World Championships August 14, 2022