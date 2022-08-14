Very real and very serious: Donald Trump in the legal crosshairs on the documents seized





Donald Trump mocked, dismissed and railed against the FBI and the US Department of Justice for raiding his Mar-a-Lago estate this week.

But the warrant that was presented to the president’s former attorneys justifying the raid on his Florida home to retrieve boxes of classified documents he had kept since leaving the White House and which were unsealed Friday night showed that US law enforcement authorities believe he may have committed crimes. related to national security, mismanagement of government materiel and obstruction of justice.

These potential charges are ultimately very real and very serious. These are crimes punishable by years in prison, said Bradley Moss, a national security attorney at the Mark Zaid law firm in Washington.

One of the pieces of legislation the Justice Department cited as the reason for the search that was approved by a federal judge involves a possible violation of the Espionage Act, which was signed into law by Woodrow Wilson in 1917 when America was entering World War I.

Over the years it has been used to pursue spies such as Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were executed in 1953 for being Soviet agents, and more recently Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning for leaking classified documents. But it has never been invoked before in the case of a former president putting America in uncharted waters from a legal standpoint.

It is unforgivable that the former president put the country in this position. It’s not just pieces of paper, but pieces of paper that are really dangerous on their own, said Harry Litman, an attorney at Constantine Cannon and a former federal prosecutor. For example, maybe there are people there who would have a glimmer that they are there and try to steal them. It is a completely intolerable situation based on his willful, irritable and completely recalcitrant conduct.

Specifically, the search warrant indicates that Trump may have violated Section 793 which relates to the collection, transmission or loss of defense information, as opposed to Section 794, which refers to the collection or to the provision of defense information to assist. [a] foreign government. During the search of Mar-a-Lago, the FBI recovered a wealth of classified documents, some of which were classified as top secret and should be treated with special care in government facilities.

Despite repeated efforts by the Justice Department to take them back from Trump in recent months, including by issuing a subpoena, the former president had resisted, creating a standoff with law enforcement.

It is unclear what information the documents contained that is useful to both Trump and the US government. But law enforcement also cited violations of two other laws, one relating to obstruction of justice and the other relating to the mismanagement of government property, which are equally burdensome and could put Trump in serious legal jeopardy as he continues to debate whether to run. the White House again in 2024.

Sandy Berger, then President Bill Clinton’s national security adviser, and David Petraeus, the former general and director of the CIA, faced judicial review for their mishandling of classified information and pleaded guilty to avoid prosecution.

It remains unclear whether Trump will ultimately be charged with a crime and which one. You can argue bluntly, and the government clearly did, that each of these laws was violated. But that in no way means there’s a plan or even a likelihood that charges will be brought in a criminal case, said Daniel Richman, a professor at Columbia Law School.

Not only would any decision on prosecution depend on the seriousness and importance of the material to national security, but you would need real clarity as to Trump’s intent and knowledge of these materials, he said. he adds.

Trump insisted the material was declassified before he left office, which would have been his prerogative while he was president. But it usually involves a long process and the authorities don’t think that’s the case.

This abstract constitutional hurdle to a prosecution is Trump’s best defense right now, and it’s something the DoJ needs to plan for as it considers an indictment and ultimately overcome in pretrial motions if he prosecutes the case. former president, Moss told Mark Zaid.

But even if the evidence seems to be mounting in favor of a federal prosecution, Merrick Garland, the attorney general, who on Thursday pledged to uphold the law without fear or favor, will have to decide whether such a step would be justified and appropriate. .

The Justice Department may end up with a pattern of facts that perfectly matches the evidence and the law in terms of criminal prosecution, but it just doesn’t feel serious enough to cross the Rubicon to indict a former president, a Litman told Constantine Cannon.

It’s not so much because they care about Trump and not even so much because they care about his violent and ragtag supporters who have been so despicable this week. But more than that, you know, there has to be an overall calculation, as in the [Richard] Nixon case, on the good of the country.

