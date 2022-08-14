India got its independence with us: Imran Khan praises India again. Watch | Latest India News





Imran Khan – in the past too – has praised India for its tough stance on Russian energy dependence amid the war in Ukraine.

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, once again expressed his frustration with the Shehbaz Sharif government by praising India. If India, which gained its independence with us, can shape its foreign policy to meet the needs of its people and ensure its self-reliance, then who are these people who say that beggars are not selectors, can we hear the cricketer turned politician say in a video of a mega event in Lahore.

At Saturday’s event, Khan was referring to India’s stance on buying oil from Russia despite pressure from the West amid the war in Ukraine. The United States told India not to buy oil from Russia. India is a strategic ally of the United States. We (Pakistan) have no alliance with the United States, Khan said at the event.

He was referring to remarks by S Jaishankars a few months ago about Europe’s reliance on Russian energy when asked – during an overseas visit – about India’s decision to continue to buy oil after the start of the war in Ukraine. They (the West) press every other source and then ask us not to depend on Russia, S Jaishankar was heard saying in a clip released by Imran Khan. India’s foreign minister praised the remark at the time.

The comment was played in Lahore amid a political row. “We had talked to Russia about buying cheaper oil, but this government does not have the courage to say no to American pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery,” Khan said, criticizing his country’s government.

This is not the first time Khan has praised India amid attacks on Shehbaz Sharif, who formed the government after Imran Khan’s government collapsed following a vote of no confidence. .

