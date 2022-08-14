Delta fired flight attendant for anti-Trump job: lawsuit





Delta Air Lines has fired a flight attendant for posting a political cartoon featuring Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

Leondra Taylor filed an employment discrimination lawsuit in response to her firing in April 2021, CNN reported.

The cartoon in question was published by the Montreal Gazette and riffed on during the first presidential debate in September 2020. Trump is pictured behind a debate podium with the Klan cowl over his head. Moderator Chris Wallaces’ quote bubble reads: Thank you, Mr. President, for wearing your mask.

A Delta aircraft is seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Feb. 18, 2021. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

During the debate, Trump was asked to disavow far-right extremists and responded by telling the Proud Boys to step back and stay away.

Taylor said she actually shared the cartoon on her personal Facebook page, according to CNN. However, Taylor, who is black, argued that Delta discriminated against her because of her race.

In the suit, she said the post was a political but not hateful or discriminatory statement, CNN reported. She said the cartoon simultaneously made a statement about Trump’s denial of the need for COVID protective measures, and that racial discrimination against African Americans was a systemic issue starting at the top, with the then-president .

Delta said Taylor violated the company’s social media policy.

When Delta employees mix the Deltas brand with conduct or content that does not reflect our values ​​of professionalism, inclusion and respect, that conduct may result in disciplinary action or termination, the airline told Business Insider. . While personnel issues are considered private between Delta and its employees, the circumstances described by our former employee do not constitute an accurate or complete explanation for the company’s termination decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-delta-flight-attendant-trump-post-lawsuit-20220814-7wqzw5kxlzg2ndrykp5cv2l54y-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos