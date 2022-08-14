Connect with us

Independence Day: PM Modi to address nation for 9th consecutive time from Red Fort

35 seconds ago

On the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, as the nation celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav, Prime Minister Modi will hoist the flag and address the nation for the 9th consecutive time from the ramparts from the Red Fort in Old Delhi.

As the nation completes three quarters of a century as an independent democratic republic, the government is launching a host of drills to add verve around the celebration.

This Independence Day is also significant as the country’s economy is getting back on a growth path, preparing for the new normal after being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic had crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020.

To commemorate this milestone in the country’s history, the Prime Minister had also announced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, in which all houses in the country will raise the tricolor from August 13 to 15.

Historically, Prime Minister Modi’s speeches from the Red Fort have been the occasion to highlight the main results of the measures taken by his government and to make important announcements.

Last year, in 2021, he announced the National Hydrogen Mission, the Gati Shakti Master Plan and the launch of 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks.

In 2020, he had announced that the exercise to connect more than six lakh villages with fiber optic network would be completed in 1000 days. He had also highlighted the government’s plan to guarantee digital health ID cards to every citizen.

In 2019, the highlight of Prime Minister Modi’s Independence Day speech was the announcement of the creation of the post of Chief of Defense Staff.

The Prime Minister will address the nation tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. from Fort Rouge. He will raise the flag after the speech.

Today, newly elected President Draupadi Murmu will address the citizens of the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

Where to watch the Prime Minister’s speech tomorrow?

The speech of the Prime Minister on the occasion of Independence Day will be broadcast on all media of Doordarshan and All India Radio (TV as well as YouTube channels).

The speech will also be accessible on television through the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel and Twitter handle.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Twitter account will also livestream the speech for citizens to watch.

