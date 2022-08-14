Joe Biden warned of ‘bloodbath’ war with China as Xi spent YEARS preparing for attack | World | New





War strategist Harry Kazianis told Express.co.uk that Chinese President Mr Xi is likely to offer arms to Russia as tensions between the US and China escalate. This, he said, would put pressure on the United States to supply more weapons to Ukraine in response, weakening the country’s weapons stockpile. This comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week.

Mr Kazianis said China was “looking for many different asymmetrical ways to push the United States back and make it look bad”. He explained: “I think what Xi is probably doing is talking to Putin and saying, ‘Look, we weren’t very supportive of giving you guns before, but the situation has changed”. “It wouldn’t even take much – a few hundred drones on the battlefield in Ukraine that are modern and state-of-the-art from the Chinese would make a huge difference to Russia. “It would put pressure on the United States to give more weapons to Ukraine.

“And the United States is really pulling those HIMARS and they’re pulling them out of the American stockpile, so it literally weakens our ability to fight China. “It’s all scary.” Mr Kazianis warned that any conflict between the United States and China would be a “bloodbath”. He said: “I think it’s extremely worrying, but I think it’s something that was going to happen no matter what. READ MORE: China set to copy Putin’s pressure on Taiwan and PARalyse the world

China responded to Ms Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan with an unprecedented show of force, including four days of military exercises encircling the independent nation. China’s Foreign Ministry said Ms Pelosi’s visit had a “serious impact on the political foundations of China-US relations and gravely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Since last Thursday, the People’s Liberation Army has sent more than 200 military aircraft and 50 warships to the island, and launched a number of missile tests, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. Dozens of Chinese military aircraft also crossed the unofficial maritime border between Taiwan and China.

Speaking on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the show of force was a “warning” to those seeking Taiwan independence. In a statement after arriving in Taiwan, Ms. Pelosi said: “Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy. “America’s solidarity with Taiwan’s 23 million people is more important now than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.”

