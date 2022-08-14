Imran Khan plays Jaishankars clip at rally, praises India for resisting US pressure on Russian oil





There have been several occasions when former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India for its strong independent foreign policy. He has often expressed his admiration for the Indian establishment for buying Russian oil in large quantities and defying the sanctions imposed by the United States after the invasion of Ukraine.

He has often used India’s tough politics to convey that Pakistan’s ruling coalition government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is docile in pursuing its own interests.

On Saturday, Khan went further to express his gratitude by releasing a video clip of Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar during his mega rally in Lahore.

He pointed out how India is buying Russian oil despite Western pressure, while Pakistan is struggling to secure the interests of its people.

He then added, Yeh hoti hai azad haqumat (This is what a strong and independent government looks like).

India, which gained its independence a day after us, is capable of taking a firm stand and designing its foreign policy according to the needs of its people. So why do they (Shehbaz) tow their line (west).

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan plays a video clip of Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar during his mega rally in Lahore on Saturday, highlighting his remarks on how India is buying Russian oil despite pressure western. Said, ‘yeh hoti hai Azad Haqumat’ pic.twitter.com/tsSiFLteIv

Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 14, 2022

Indian Foreign Minister Imran Khan’s clip referenced an interaction session during the annual Bratislava Forum, organized by think tank GLOBSEC in the Slovak capital.

Jaishanakar, who was a keynote speaker, was answering a question about Russian oil purchases from India funding the war in Ukraine.

When asked by the moderator whether India’s oil purchases help Russia’s cause in Ukraine, Jaishankar responded by saying: Listen, I don’t want to sound argumentative. If India buying Russian oil is financing the war… Tell me then, buying Russian gas is not financing the war? Is it only Indian money and Russian oil that arrives in India that finances the war and Russian gas that arrives in Europe does not finance it? Let’s be a bit impartial. he said.

He also talked about how India’s growing oil purchases are being played regardless of the previous low import base.

“Europe buys oil, Europe buys gas…a new sanctions package, it’s designed to take into account the welfare of the people, pipelines have exclusions…if you can be mindful of If Europe says, if we are to manage it in a way that the impact on the economy is not traumatic, that freedom should also exist for others, he added.

