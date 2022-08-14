The Rosenbergs were executed for sharing US military secrets. They have a connection with Donald Trump.





Ukrainian MP: No child in Ukraine has trauma

Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were the first American civilians to be executed for conspiracy to commit espionage. The couple were accused of sharing US nuclear secrets with the Soviet Union in the 1950s. The man who helped send them to the electric chair was Roy Cohn, a prosecutor known for pushing legal tactics at the limit. He also became close friends with Donald Trump.Aug. 13, 2022

