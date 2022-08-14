RI wins IRRI rice self-sufficiency award, Jokowi : Next Corn





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – The International Rice Research Institute, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) has awarded an award to the Republic of Indonesia which over the past three years has been able to achieve self-sufficiency rice consecutively. The IRRI award was received directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Sunday (14/8/2022). IRRI believes that Indonesia has achieved self-sufficiency because it is able to meet the country’s basic food needs, in this case more than 90% rice. Jokowi said after rice, maize is targeted for self-sufficiency. “We hope that in the future not only rice will be self-sufficient, but maize and others,” Jokowi was quoted as saying by the Setkab website on Sunday (8/14/2022). Of note, national rice production as of 2019 has always been 31.3 million tons, so based on BPS calculations, the ending stock in April 2022 is the highest at 10.2 million tons. “What if asked where the goods are? Yes, in the community, in the farmers, in the restaurants and also in Bulog. Plus some in the food industries. That’s why Indonesia is considered to have a good system food security and achieved self-sufficiency of food,” said Jokowi Jokowi said that amid the threat of a global food crisis, the Indonesian government is committed to increasing domestic production and ensuring food sufficiency in the country as well as contributing to international food conditions. “Many thanks to the authors and working in the fields, the Indonesian farmers for their hard work, of course the Regent, the Governor and the ranks of the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) who all collaborate with the research of the universities that we are integrated work and mutual cooperation work,” he said. Jokowi explained that one of the infrastructure that Indonesia has built since 2015 is the agriculture sector infrastructure. It should be noted that there are 29 dams that have been inaugurated and this year 38 dams will again be completed with a target by 2024 of more than 61 dams. “We also build ponds [penampung air] and 4,500 irrigation networks built in the past 7 years, on top of that we continue to use superior rice varieties, intensification and extensification,” he said. The former DKI Governor added that the diversification program can also be well optimized to meet national food needs. Currently, Indonesia continues to plant sorghum as a wheat substitute. “Carefully diversify food, we are not only dependent on rice but we also have to start with other types of food. We started yesterday in Waingapu sorghum, then in several provinces maize is also important, which previously had to import 3.5 million tons today, we only import around 800,000 tons. This is a very big leap forward and we hope that we will continue to focus on that,” he said. .

