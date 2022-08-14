Soccer-Shambolic Man United suffer humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford





LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) – A chaotic Manchester United side conceded four goals in the opening 35 minutes in a 4-0 thrashing at Brentford on Saturday as their dismal start to the Premier League season continued. United’s seventh consecutive away league defeat was secured well before the break as Brentford ruthlessly took advantage of a catalog of errors made by the visitors. The rout began in the 10th minute when United goalkeeper David de Gea allowed a weak Josh Dasilva shot past him. Things got worse for United eight minutes later when De Gea played the ball past former Brentford player Christian Eriksen who was taken into possession and Mathias Jensen headed home. When United’s defense failed to manage a corner and Ben Mee peeked in a close-range header to make it 3-0, Brentford fans were elated as the new United manager Erik ten Hag looked pale in his technical area. Brentford’s fourth was a gem as Ivan Toney tossed a diagonal ball to Bryan Mbeumo on a counterattack and Mbeumo calmly beat De Gea. Ten Hag made three half-time substitutions with Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay but despite a slight improvement United offered little fight. Brentford fans serenaded their players with ‘Hey Jude’ at the final whistle as United players looked crestfallen as they drifted away from the bottom of the table after also losing their opener at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

