JK Rowling feels sick after Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck

Celebrities and politicians have expressed shock at the attack on the author (Picture: PA/REX)

JK Rowling and Stephen King are among the notable figures who have spoken out following Sir Salman Rushdie’s attack.

The Harry Potter author has said she felt bad after Sir Salman was stabbed on stage in New York.

The 75-year-old Indian-born British author, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was due to give a lecture at the Chautauqua institution when the incident happened, leaving him with an apparent stab wound to his neck.

As he was taken to hospital by helicopter with his condition unclear, a number of people took to social media to express their disbelief at the horrific incident.

Rowling, wrote on Twitter: Terrifying news. I feel very sick right now. May he be well.

Renowned American horror and fantasy writer King added: I hope Salman Rushdie is doing well.



Sir Salman is still hospitalized and on a ventilator (Picture: Getty)

TV chef Nigella Lawson also wrote: This is awful. Am distraught. Please, please let it be okay.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed while exercising a right we should never stop defending.

At this time, my thoughts are with his loved ones. We all hope he is well.

A number of political figures shared their shock, as photos emerged from the Associated Press news agency showing Sir Salman lying on his back with a first responder crouched over him.

Other politicians expressing concern include conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak, who said on Twitter: Shocked to hear of attack on Salman Rushdie in New York.

He called Sir Salman a champion of free speech and artistic freedom and vowed to keep him in his thoughts.

Elsewhere, Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote: Freedom of speech is a value we hold dear and attempts to undermine it must not be tolerated, and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: Shocked at learn that @salmanrushdie was stabbed in New York. Freedom of expression is fundamental to all strong democracies. Thoughts with him and his family.



The Harry Potter author said she felt sick after hearing the news (Picture: EPA)



Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes Sir Salman will recover (Picture: Reuters)

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner also called the attack appalling beyond words, saying this violence is an attack on free speech and can never be the answer, calling for his attacker be brought to justice quickly.

London Major Sadiq Khan said he was sickened by the farcical attack and his thoughts and those of other Londoners were with Sir Salman.

Nick Barley, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, prepares to open this year’s festival and recalled their last visit from Sir Salman in 2019, when he joined them online and left the staff inspired by his courage.

Barley added that this tragedy acts as a painful reminder of the fragility of the things we hold dear.

He described it as a call to action to show that we will not be intimidated by those who would use violence rather than words.

As a show of support and solidarity, we invite all authors appearing in the adult program to read a sentence from one of Salmans’ books at the start of their book festival.

Empireland journalist and author Sathnam Sanghera tweeted: Passing Midnights Children on my last review. The poster for The Moors Last Sigh had been placed on the wall of my (pretentious) dorm room. Quoting Satanic Verses opens Empireland.

Many British Asian writers wouldn’t be writers without him. Pray he’s okay.

Sir Salman’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988 because many Muslims consider it blasphemous, and its publication prompted Ayatollah Khomeini, then Iranian leader, to issue a fatwa calling for his execution.

The writer is currently hospitalized on a ventilator and it has been reported that he may lose his eye after being attacked.

