What gifts were given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by India’s Commonwealth Games contingent? | Other sports news

India’s Commonwealth Games contingent expressed their joy at being honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their excellent performance at Birmingham 2022. PM Modi congratulated India’s contingent for the commonwealth games (CWG) 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday. The congratulations were followed by the athletes and their coaches. Union Minister for Youth and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth and Sports Nisith Pramanik were among those present.

The Prime Minister congratulated the players and coaches for their tremendous performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham where India won 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals across various disciplines. During the event, sprinter Hima Das presented traditional Assamese gamocha and Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen presented PM Modi with his boxing gloves.

“Happy to present boxing gloves signed by all pugilists to our honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir. Thank you for this amazing opportunity. Great day spent with my fellow athletes who made the country proud,” Nikhat tweeted.

Hima Das took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Delighted to receive blessings from our Honorable Prime Minister – Shri @narendramodi Ji, under Commonwealth Games 2022. Glad to have presented our traditional gamcha to him, wrapped in a huge gratitude from all of Assam.”

2022 Commonwealth Games champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won gold in the women’s 49kg final, thanked the Prime Minister for his words of motivation.

“Honored to meet and interact with our Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Sir. Thank you very much sir for all your support and encouragement. Jai Hind,” Chanu said.

“Thank you sir for saving your valuable time and inviting us to your home. It was as always a pleasure to speak with you,” wrote commuter Chirag Shetty.

CWG 2022 Gold Medalist Lakshya Sen also expressed his gratitude for being honored by the Prime Minister.

“What a great day for all #gratitude athletes. Thank you so much Sir for appreciating our hard work and for your words of encouragement. We are all very grateful for your support. We will continue to make our nation proud. Jai Hind!” Indian commuter Sen tweeted.

“Meeting Honorable PM @narendramodi ji once again, interacting with him and asking for blessing was motivating and inspiring as always. His keen interest in our performances and detailed conversations are very gratifying!” said Bhavina Patel, who won Para table tennis gold at Birmingham 2022.

Addressing the Indian Commonwealth Games contingent on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the golden era of Indian sports had just begun and hailed the fine spectacle of the athletes. India finished 4th in the medal tally by winning a total of 61 medals at the CWG 2022, including 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 23 bronze medals.