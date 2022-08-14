A number of writers and artists receive state honors





JAKARTA, suaramerdeka-banyumas.com– A number of writers, artists, scientists and health experts were among the 127 personalities who received the honors of the Republic of Indonesia from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the honorary awards ceremony in commemoration of the 77th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia at the State Palace, Jakarta on Friday, August 12, 2022 morning. The late writer Ajip Rosidi, Gugum Gumbira and archaeologist Mundardjito were the recipients of the award. The reception of honors was represented by seven recipients or heirs of recipients who were present in person at the State Palace. Also Read: Heavy Intensity of Rains, Residents Urged to Beware of Disasters The seven recipients are:

1.Alm. Ajip Rosidi, writer, received the honorary star Mahaputera Pratama;

2. TNI Lieutenant General (Retired) Ida Bagus Purwalaksana, Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense 2019-2022, awarded Honorary Star Service Main;

3.Alm. Teacher. Dr. Mundardjito, archaeologist, awarded the Parama Dharma cultural star; 4. Almh. dr. Carolina Rezeki Sihombing, specialist at Depok City Hospital;

5.Alm. Sunjaya, Head of Puskesmas at UPTD Puskesmas Sukatani, Bekasi District Health Office, West Java, representing the other 98 recipients who each received the Pratama Jasa Bintang; 6.Alm. Gugum Gumbira, Sundanese traditional artist; and

7. Almh. Dewi Wikantini, supervising midwife at UPT Puskesmas Baktijaya Kota, Depok, West Java, represented the other 22 recipients, each of whom received the Bintang Jasa Nararya honorary mark. Also read: All the witnesses said that before he was shot, Brigadier J was in the garden in front of the house The Presidential Decree was issued in Jakarta on August 11, 2022 explaining that this year the honorary marks consisting of Mahaputera Star, Jasa Bintang and Parama Dharma Cultural Star were awarded to recipients based on the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia. Number 64, 65 and 66/TK./TH 2022. Publisher: Susanto Source: Setkab Key words













