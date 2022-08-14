Despite public anger, no progress in political deadlock in Iraq

Weeks after supporters of the influential cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed parliament, Iraq’s political crisis shows no signs of easing, despite mounting public anger over a debilitating standoff that has further weakened the country’s interim government and its ability to deliver basic services.

The two rival Shia political camps in Iraq remain locked in a zero-sum competition, and the only voice potentially capable of ending the split, the revered Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, has remained remarkably silent.

For now, hundreds of supporters of Sadr, an incendiary Shia cleric, are still camped outside Baghdad’s legislative building, ready to step up if their demands are not met.

Sadr called for early elections, the dissolution of parliament and constitutional amendments. He gave the judiciary a weekend deadline to dissolve the legislature.

Its Shia rivals in the Iranian-backed coordination framework have their own terms. They accused him of violating the constitution, prompting counter-protests that sparked fears of bloodshed.

Neither faction appears willing to compromise to end the 10-month-old political crisis, the longest since the 2003 US invasion, which restored political order. Interim Cabinet unable to pass laws or release a budget grows weaker by the day as the public goes wild in protest at poor services, including power cuts during the scorching summer heat .

Unite warring factions

When Sadr ordered thousands of supporters to storm the heavily fortified government area of ​​Baghdad on July 30, he crippled state institutions and prevented his political rivals from proceeding with the formation of a government.

Sadr might have felt emboldened by the silence of 92-year-old al-Sistani, a revered spiritual figure whose word has enormous influence among leaders and ordinary Iraqis.

Three officials at al-Sistani’s seminary in the city of Najaf said he did not use his influence because he did not want to appear to take sides in the most acute internal Shia crisis since 2003. They have spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media.

“The Marjaiya is watching the situation with concern,” one of the officials said, referring to al-Sistani. He said he “will not interfere at this time. His entry may be seen as benefiting one party rather than another.”

Al-Sistani rarely intervened in political affairs, but when he did, it changed the course of Iraqi politics.

In 2019, his sermon led to the resignation of then Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi amid mass anti-government protests, the largest in Iraq’s modern history. The Mustafa al-Kadhimis administration was sworn in with the aim of organizing snap elections, which took place in October.

Al-Sistani has grown tired of the current Iraqi political dynamics, the official told Najaf. He has not resumed his usual Friday sermons, suspended during the pandemic. Its doors remain closed to Iraqi political elites, a sign that it disapproves of them.

The Najaf seminary is also divided on Sadr. Some fear his audacity will deepen the Shia divide, while others approve of his anti-corruption and reformist rhetoric. Dozens of seminary students recently joined the protests.

Al-Sistani has red lines which, if crossed, would require him to intervene, officials said. They include bloodshed and attempts to erode what are seen as Iraq’s democratic foundations.

“Moqtada knows these red lines and will not cross them,” an official said, according to The Associated Press.

In search of a way out of the crisis

Even if the Shia rivals agree to hold elections, fundamental differences remain on the electoral rules. There is no legal precedent to guide decision makers.

Sadr has hinted that he will step up protests if the judiciary does not dissolve parliament by the end of the week. The judiciary says it has no power to dissolve the legislature.

His rivals in the Framework, made up of Shiite parties broadly backed by Iran, say Sadr’s pressure on the judiciary is unconstitutional. They do not oppose new elections, provided there is a national consensus on how the vote will proceed.

Such a consensus seems unattainable.

Sadr wants to use the same rules as in the October elections, when Iraq was divided into 83 electoral districts. The current law benefits parties with a strong base like Sadrs, which slashed its seat count from 54 to 73, while Iran-backed parties saw a crushing drop from 48 to 16.

The Framework wants the law to be amended. However, the parliament building is closed, with hundreds of Sadrs supporters camping outside, preventing MPs from entering.

What the rest of Iraq thinks

Ordinary Iraqis are growing increasingly frustrated because the caretaker government is struggling to provide basic services, such as electricity and water.

The political crisis comes at a time of growing unemployment, especially among young Iraqis. The country has suffered consecutive droughts that have severely damaged the agriculture and fishing industries, further reducing employment prospects.

Protests in southern Iraq turned violent last week after stone-throwing protesters clashed with security forces outside oil fields in Missan and Dhi Qar provinces. More than a dozen demonstrators were arrested and more than a dozen members of the security forces were injured.

In Missan, Mustafa Hashem protested severe water shortages that have damaged livelihoods in Iraq’s swamps. He said security forces were engaging in “brutal and unwarranted repression” against peaceful protesters.

Further protests took place in the southern province of Basra after three consecutive days of power cuts during the peak summer heat. Protests are common during Iraq’s summer, when rising temperatures overwhelm the national grid, causing outages. This year, many protesters have called on Sadr to stand up for their rights.

Salinity levels in Basra this summer are almost the same as four years ago, when tens of thousands of people were hospitalized due to poor water quality, said ecologist Shukri al-Hassan . The 2018 health crisis sparked violent protests that were the harbinger of mass anti-government rallies the following year.

Unable to pass a budget law, the caretaker government resorted to stopgap measures to finance urgent expenditures such as food and electricity payments to neighboring countries. Meanwhile, crucial investments, including in water infrastructure, have been blocked.



