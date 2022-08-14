Hima Das and Nikhat Zareen deliver gifts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and share photos





Indian athletes expressed their joy as they were honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their incredible performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Several athletes received gifts for the Prime Minister during their interaction with the Indian Prime Minister Saturday. Narendra Modi welcomed the Indian contingent to his residence to congratulate the players on Saturday. Indian athletes had an incredible run in Birmingham winning 61 medals including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. Hima Das spoke about his gift and wrote on his Twitter handle: “Delighted to receive the blessings of our Honorable Prime Minister – Shri @narendramodi Ji, under Commonwealth Games 2022. Glad to have presented him with our traditional gamcha, wrapped immense gratitude from all of Assam. Delighted to receive blessings from our Honorable Prime Minister – Shri @Narendra Modi Ji, under Commonwealth Games 2022

Glad to have presented our traditional gamcha to him, wrapped in immense gratitude from all of Assam @Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/Q5tZvNd0M9 — Hima (my jai) (@HimaDas8) August 14, 2022 Similarly, light flyweight gold medalist Nikhat Zareen presented the Prime Minister with her boxing gloves bearing the signatures of all the boxers who have competed at the Birmingham Games. “Honored to present the boxing gloves signed by all pugilists to our honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir. Thank you for this amazing opportunity. A great day spent with my fellow athletes who made the country proud,” Nikhat tweeted. Honored to offer the boxing gloves signed by all pugilists to our honorable Prime Minister @Narendra Modi Sir. Thank you for this amazing opportunity. A great day spent with my fellow athletes who have made the country proud. pic.twitter.com/A0YtlOujUA — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) August 14, 2022 Likewise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the incredible performance of Indian athletes at CWG 2022. He explained how this is the start of a golden generation in Indian sports where every talent will get the opportunities they deserve. . The real assessment of this performance is not limited to the number of medals, our athletes competed neck and neck. There may have been a difference of 1s or 1cm, but we will catch up with that, I am sure,” the Indian Prime Minister said during his speech. He continued, This is just the beginning and we are not going to sit quietly, the golden era of Indian sports is knocking on our doorstep. We have a responsibility to create a sport system that is the best in the world, inclusive, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left out because they are all assets. “Since the last time we won medals in four new sports, from bowls to track and field, our performance has been spectacular. This performance will help to increase young people’s interest in new sports. We need to improve our performance in new sports,” he added.

