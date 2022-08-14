Reviews | Espionage isn’t the strongest case against Trump. It’s simpler than that.





Much of the initial reaction to the search warrant focused on the Espionage Act, which was cited in the search warrant. Although the title of this 100+ year old law seems to be related to espionage, it is possible to violate the Espionage Act simply by improperly retaining national defense information and not returning it. to the United States government when requested. .

This law, along with one of the other laws cited in the search warrant, requires the prosecution to prove will. In other words, they require the government to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant intended to break the law. It’s often difficult to keep up with that burden, and one strategy I used as a federal prosecutor was to have officers serve targets of investigations with a notice that what they were doing broke the law. If the target continued to break the law after receiving the notice, we had the evidence we needed.

The DOJ’s repeated requests and requests to Trump and his team served the same purpose. It will be difficult for Trump to claim that he did not realize that the records he kept were national security secrets that rightfully belonged to the government, given that the government repeatedly told him and demanded their return. Additionally, Trump was present when the DOJ traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with his attorneys and demand the records.

Despite Trump’s insistence that if the government wanted the records back, all it had to do was ask, the government repeatedly requested the records and Trump refused to return them, only giving them back. what he believed they were entitled to. Although Trump may believe that highly classified defense secrets are his personal property, or that he may be keeping Top Secret documents because he informally declassified them without following established procedures, it will be difficult to convince the jurors that he had a legitimate reason to keep such sensitive documents. national security information at his Florida resort.

While Trump has repeatedly evaded criminal responsibility for acts he committed while in office, in part because the position he held provided him with potential defenses, he is no longer president. And unlike other out-of-the-box acts he allegedly committed, like ordering the special counsel who investigated him fired (which his White House attorney didn’t consider), or instigating a mob to attack the Capitol, taking classified documents and hiding them from the government is a regularly indicted and easily proven crime. Government employees are being charged, convicted and sentenced to long prison terms for doing what Trump did.

Trump’s defense appears to be that he had a standing order declassifying every document he brought to his residence. While I suspect Trump might find aides willing to testify that this is true, I doubt he leaked it to the government during their months of negotiations and a jury is unlikely to find this story persuasive. Even if they did, none of the criminal laws cited by the DOJ in the search warrant require the documents to be classified. Although the DOJ generally only makes these charges where the material has been classified, the underlying documents here are highly classified, including classified top secret and sensitive information, highly sensitive information that can only be viewed in facilities secure government.

But because the government is not required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the documents in question were classified, Trump’s defense that he declassified the documents would not in itself be worth the government’s assertion that the information was closely held national defense information, as required by the statutes. .

Trump’s best defense would probably be that he had no real knowledge that classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago, as he was relying on his aides and attorneys, who told him that they returned all classified documents to the government. The problem for Trump is that it would likely amount to waiving attorney-client privilege between himself and the attorneys he is pointing the finger at, and it’s unclear whether any of them would be willing to take responsibility for him.

Obviously, the underlying evidence against Trump is not yet public, but even based on the limited information we have, it appears the DOJ has viable charges against him. This does not mean that they will bring them. The primary purpose of the search warrant was likely the recovery of classified material, and the DOJ may not go further.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the DOJ declines to pursue charges, no matter how strong, absent a positive factor like obstruction. But that factor could be present here, given recent reports that one of Trump’s lawyers signed a written statement falsely claiming that all material marked as classified had been returned to the government. This lie may be the reason an obstruction law was included in the search warrant executed at Trump’s residence.

This misrepresentation creates potential liability for the attorney, as lying to the federal government is a crime if done knowingly and willfully. The DOJ could investigate this lawyer, who could claim that she relied on Trump’s false statements or if she lied on her own, it could turn against him. If the DOJ can establish that Trump was personally behind the efforts to obstruct their investigation, they could very well indict him.

Otherwise, this could be one of the strongest cases the DOJ refuses to present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/08/14/trump-classified-documents-doj-opinion-00051584 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos