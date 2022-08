Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi affirms his commitment to ensuring national food sufficiency

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) underscored the Indonesian government’s commitment to improving national food security in the face of the threat of the global food crisis. This commitment was conveyed by President Jokowi after receiving the Resilient Agriculture and Food System Award and Self-Sufficiency in Rice for 2019-2021 through the use of International Research Institute Rice Innovation Technology on Rice (IRRI), at the State Palace, Jakarta, Sunday (14/08/2022). Amid the threat of a global food crisis, once again the government has pledged to continuously increase production, ensure food self-sufficiency in the country, and at the same time contribute to the global food self-sufficiency, he said. President Jokowi said the government has built a number of infrastructure in agriculture ranging from dams, reservoirs to irrigation networks to support increased national agricultural production. In addition to infrastructure development, the government is also using superior rice varieties, carrying out intensification and extensification so that Indonesia can achieve rice self-sufficiency with surplus rice production in the past three years. According to the calculations of the BPS (Central Statistical Agency), our stock in the field was also the highest at the end of April 2022, at 10.2 million tons, the president said. The president also hopes that farmers will not only produce agricultural products that are consumed by the public, but also agricultural products that enter the export market. We must also continue to encourage this so that we not only produce what we can consume by our people, but later, when production increases, we must also start entering export markets, he said. . [Episode Terbaru Podkabs:Ngobrol Seru di Podkabs, Sri Mulyani: Pemerintahan Bukanlah Tembok] Not betting solely on rice crops, the Head of State also encourages agricultural diversification. We have to start with other types of food. We started yesterday in Waingapu sorghum, in NTT sorghum, then in several provinces maize is also massive, he said. With large-scale maize production, the president continued, maize imports can be reduced from 3.5 million tons to 800,000 tons. It’s a very big leap. We hope that by continuously focusing there, God willing, we won’t import any more corn in the next two to three years, like rice, which we haven’t imported for three years, he said. he concluded. Also present at the event were Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Head of National Food Agency Arief Prasetyo Adi, Representative from FAO for Indonesia and Timor Leste Rajendra Aryal, Director General of IRRI Jean Balie, and a number of regional chiefs, rectors and farmer representatives. (TGH/UN)

