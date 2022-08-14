Indian External Affairs Minister S. Imran Khan admires Jaishankar and openly praises Pakistanis





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan keeps praising India and blaming his country’s Shahbaz Sharif government. In the latter case, Imran Khan has openly praised India’s foreign minister at his rallies. Even before that, when power was spiraling out of control, he became a fan of India’s foreign policy by praising India. He also repeatedly compared India’s progress and Pakistan’s fate and put the Shahbaz government in the dock. Once again, Imran tied India’s praises in front of millions. At a rally on Saturday, he showed a video of India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying: “This is a free country”. Imran constantly blames the Shahbaz government and talks about overthrowing his rallied government and holding elections. During his rally, he called the Shahbaz government an “imported government”.

In a video shared on Twitter, Imran Khan said, “Now I want to show you the foreign ministers of two countries.” First, the foreign minister of India (USA) ordered not to buy oil from Russia. Listen carefully, India is America’s strategic ally. We have no alliance with America. When America asked India not to buy oil from Russia, look what their foreign minister said.

Khan S released a video of Jaishankar. One can understand that when Jaishankar was asked during his visit to Europe: “Are you investing money in this war for the interest of the country? Jaishankar replied, “Doesn’t buying gas from Russia invest money in the war? Why is India’s money and funding for the oil war going to India, and not the gas to Europe? If Europe, Western countries and the United States are so worried, then why are they not allowing Iranian and Venezuelan oil to enter the market.

After the video ended, Imran Khan further explained this conversation of the foreign minister at the rally. While attacking the Shahbaz government, Imran again said that we talked about buying cheap oil from Russia, but this imported government did not dare.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenationalbulletin.in/indian-external-affairs-minister-s-imran-khan-admires-jaishankar-praises-pakistanis-openly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos