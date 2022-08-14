AG Merrick Garland’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is a farce of the law





Reserved, studious and precise, Merrick Garland appears as an attorney general selected by central casting. Unfortunately, the role it plays belongs to another era, when the government enjoyed great confidence.

After orchestrating one of the biggest events in Justice Department history, Garland has proven too small for the time being. Whether he volunteered or was pressured into authorizing the FBI’s unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was sadly unprepared for the entirely foreseeable fallout.

It shouldn’t have come as a surprise to him that about half the country believed the raid was politically motivated. Or that support for Trump, which had been slipping, immediately began to rise among Republicans and some independents.

Even if Garland hadn’t considered politics, he might have thought about his organization’s declining credibility, especially after its shameful spying on Trump in the 2016 election.

Gallup has tracked Americans’ trust in 14 institutions for decades, and the criminal justice system ranks near bottom.

The FBI raided Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago on Monday. AFP via Getty Images

He won the trust of just 20% of those polled last year, edging out only big business, TV news and Congress, which recorded a meager 12%. Small businesses topped the list, trusted by 70% of respondents, followed by the military at 69%.

The public mood was apparently new for Garland, who remained out of sight for three days after the raid despite demands for an explanation. He still hasn’t grasped the fact that it’s a glaring conflict of interest for Joe Bidens AG to raid the home of Bidens’ predecessor and likely 2024 opponent.

As I noted, The New York Times reported in April that Biden was frustrated that Garland hadn’t moved faster to sue Trump. This puts Bidens’ fingerprints on the raid, with his wish becoming Garlands’ command.

When he finally spoke, Garland was a poor advocate for his case. He foolishly took no questions as he read a statement that demanded absolute rectitude on his part and berated FBI critics.

Steer a leaky ship

He insisted he could not, by law, give any information about the search, but said he would ask the judge to release the warrant and a list of what was taken. The research, he stressed, was in accordance with the rules and had absolutely no political dimension.

And then the leaks started. Within hours, and long before the warrant was made public, headlines in many pro-administration media outlets began with words like FBI Seized and FBI Recovered before describing the number of boxes of documents taken by agents. and their content.

The Washington Post was the first to claim that some of the documents were related to nuclear weapons and said the research underscores the deep concern of government officials about the kinds of information they believe may be located at Trumps Mar-a-Lago. Club and potentially in danger of falling into the wrong hands.

Shades of Russia, Russia, Russia right there. Subsequent headlines that Trump could face charges under the Espionage Act confirmed the government’s intention to portray him as a traitor again.

Trump remains the most coveted Republican candidate for 2024. GC Images Anonymous Dodge

As Yogi Berra said, it’s deja vu again.

Indeed, it is and, understandably, all sources were anonymous, with The Washington Post claiming to have spoken on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Clearly, the leakers were committing a crime by disclosing information that Garland had deemed confidential. But does he blow a fool who believes the AG is upset and plans to track them down and prosecute them?

Trump removed from office, but that hasn’t dampened the left’s desire to destroy him. Unfortunately, the ruthless ranks now include the incumbent Attorney General.

Their excuse, uh, their reasoning is that Trump is a danger to democracy, even as they stage an unprecedented use of federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies against him.

In truth, the real danger to democracy is the government itself when it abuses its power for partisan purposes.

Democrats, of course, remain terrified of Trump as an opponent and are trying to energize their dispirited base for this year’s midterms.

The Biden administration declined to comment on the Trump raid. Getty Images

While the possibility that Trump broke the law by taking and detaining the documents cannot be ruled out, the hysterical reaction to a raid belies the fact that the government had recovered 15 boxes of the documents from him in January and negotiations stalled. continued until June.

How come Garland suddenly decided he needed a raid to retrieve the remaining documents that left the White House 19 months ago when less drastic options are available?

The timing is doubly curious because the raid comes just three months before voters are set to decide who controls Congress. If the Dems lose, the GOP investigations into Biden and Garland are certain.

Part of the evidence in favor of Trump is that Hillary Clinton got a much better deal with his use of a private server to send and receive classified documents. There was no raid on his house, and even the disgraced then-FBI Director James Comey didn’t trust then-AG Loretta Lynch to pursue the case honestly.

Comey, for once, was right, with Clinton getting a free pass shortly after Lynch met with Bill Clinton.

sleepy hunter

Meanwhile, we’re apparently watching a replay of this scam with Hunter Biden’s federal probe. An investigation in its fifth year, without a single charge, is more of a cover-up than an investigation.

Perhaps Hunter was sending the message that he was untouchable when a photo showed him whispering in his father’s ear as they climbed the steps of Air Force One last week for a holiday flight to Carolina. South.

The week’s contrasting footage captures the Dems’ twin abuses of power: dozens of federal agents storming Trump’s home while Hunter flies off with the Big Guy under the protection of federal agents and the military.

They don’t just play politics. They are playing with fire.

The scene after the attack on Salman Rushdie on August 12, 2022. AP Salmans blood on Joes Iran deal

Reports that Iranian leaders celebrated the brutal stabbing of Salman Rushdie is further evidence that President Biden is having a wild ride trying to join the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian state-owned FARS News called Rushdie an apostate who insulted the Prophet of Islam, writes the Washington Examiner.

The Daily Mail reports that a media chief close to the Supreme Leader called the attacker brave and added: Let’s kiss the hands of the one who tore the neck of the enemy of God with a knife.

Biden must come to his senses and abandon his court with the evil.

Stink feeling in Nov.

Reader Paula Tanny doesn’t have much hope for New York City or Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

She writes: I bet you $5 that pro-abortion voters will come out in droves and vote for Governor Hochul. They won’t mind living with increased crime, dirty and dangerous subways, lousy schools and the mentally ill roaming the streets.

