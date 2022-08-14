Connect with us

Prime Minister Modi may announce 'Heal in India' and 'Heal through India' plans on Independence Day: report

27 seconds ago

On Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make a number of health-related announcements, with ‘Heal in India’ and ‘Heal by India’ projects and a plan to abolish sickle cell disease by 2047 serving as stars, according to official sources.

They suggested that Modi’s speech from the Red Fort on August 15 could also mention the expansion of the National Health Mission under a new name, “PM Samagra Swasthya Mission”, and the inclusion of the quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine. (qHPV) against cervical cancer in the national immunization program.

The medical infrastructure of 37 facilities in 12 states will be improved as part of the “Heal in India” campaign, which aims to make the country a major destination for wellness and medical travel, the sources say. Highlights of the plan include simplified visa requirements for international patients and their partners, interpreters and special offices at 10 designated airports, a bilingual portal, and more.

According to official sources who spoke to PTI, the government has selected 44 countries, mainly in Africa, Latin America, SAARC and the Gulf, from which a considerable number of people travel to India for medical treatment. . They said the price and quality of care in those countries were also taken into consideration.

The Ministry of Health is creating an online database of health professionals, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, as part of the “Heal by India” initiative, which aims to position the country as a global source of trained and skilled workforce in the health sector. . The database will also include a section where professionals can specify the country in which they are most interested in providing their services.

An official previously told PTI that by using the portal, external parties such as Indian or foreign patients and recruiters will be able to search for a needed professional based on the specialization or system of medicine, languages ​​spoken and country in which they wish to work. .

According to an official source, 5% of the funds allocated to each state would be earmarked for tertiary care in the Prime Minister’s planned announcement regarding the expansion of the National Health Mission to build tertiary care capacity in district hospitals. The National Health Mission is expected to be renamed PM Samagra Swasthya Mission in addition to the expansion, the source told PTI.

The revamped mission would provide a seamless platform for the convergence of the four pillars of Ayushman Bharat: PM Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and PM Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Elaborating on the strategic roadmap developed by the Union Ministry of Health in conjunction with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to eliminate sickle cell disease by 2047 when India celebrates the 100th anniversary of independence, an official said said a roadmap had been prepared to screen around 7 crore people under 40 in 200 districts in 17 states in three years to eliminate the disease within the next 25 years.

As for the quadrivalent human papillomavirus (qHPV) vaccine, it was developed locally by the Serum Institute of India. At present, India is entirely dependent on foreign manufacturers for the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health plans to roll out the qHPV vaccine for girls aged 9 to 14 as part of the national immunization program. The rollout can take up to six months, a source told PTI.

Cervical cancer in India ranks second among the most common cancers among women aged 15-44. Worldwide, 6,04,000 women are affected by cervical cancer and 3,42,000 women die from it.

Each year in India, 1,22,844 women are affected by cervical cancer, of which 67,477 die. Cervical cancer can be prevented by vaccinating girls aged 9 to 14 with HPV vaccines, sources said.

The Comptroller General of Medicines of India on July 12 granted marketing authorization to SII for the manufacture of qHPV. The government’s NTAGI advisory committee recently approved qHPV after reviewing data from clinical trials of the vaccine.

(With PTI inputs)

