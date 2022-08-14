China’s active defense strategy translates into a strategy of gradual encroachment

Stemming from Sun Tzu’s idea of ​​winning a war without fighting, China has been strategically smart in gradually expanding its footprint in all areas without getting involved in major conventional warfare over the past decades, which could have disrupted its economic growth.

China will like the world to believe that its defense policy aims to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests. China’s declared military strategy remains based on the concept of active defense. In 2019, the Central Military Commission of China adopted a new strategy for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), titled the Military Strategic Directions for the New Era. Chinese leaders seek to align the transformation of the PLA with China’s comprehensive national modernization so that by the end of 2049, China can deploy a world-class military capable of assuming the global/expeditionary roles and winning wars, well beyond the realms of benign active defense. China has begun to give teeth to its active defense strategy by Progressive encroachment, which relies on extending its sovereignty claims based on its one-sided historical view (the Ladakh stalemate, the South and East China Seas are two examples). Through its expansionist behavior, China shapes its strategic design for a Sino-centric Asia and later a world order.

WHAT IS THE INCREMENTAL ATTACHMENT POLICY?

The recent assault on infrastructure along the Sino-Indian borders, highway projects like G695 in areas where the PLA was not supposed to comply with confidence-building measures, the construction of 628 well-to-do villages and infrastructure in the Himalayas in areas belonging to India, Nepal and Bhutan, the ongoing standoff in Ladakh, the conversion of elements into military bases in overlapping EEZs in the South China Seas and eastern indicate that China is adopting the Progressive encroachment strategy in multi-domain warfare, without naming it.

Stemming from Sun Tzu’s idea of ​​winning a war without fighting, China has been strategically smart in gradually expanding its footprint in all areas without getting involved in major conventional warfare over the past decades, which could have disrupted its economic growth. A key facet of this strategy has been the aggressive expansion of its infrastructure. In the continental realm, it is known as salami slicing and is demonstrated along its borders with other nations, including the construction of newer villages in the territory of Bhutan and Nepal. The strategy is to resort to slow territorial expansion over a period of time via military build-up or infrastructure development as long as it is halted by the enemy, stopping before full-scale conflict, continuing to hold and imposing a lasting stalemate, leading to territorial gains/expansion without combat. The occupation of part of Aksai Chin and the Doklam stalemate are good examples of this, where it stalled just before the war, in the face of opposition, but consolidated gains through further buildup.

The scope of incremental encroachment goes far beyond slicing the salami and elements of multi-domain warfare to include economic encroachment, digital encroachment, technological encroachment, psychological encroachment, encroachment of information through the manipulation of the media and certain opinion makers within the framework of Three-way war strategy to include psychological, media and legal warfare. In the maritime domain, China has extended the strategy to include a unilateral interpretation of history by claiming the Nine Dash Line, rejecting the APC’s decision and applying its own legal war strategy to justify its action, leading to the conversion of atolls into military bases in a way that SCS becomes a Chinese lake, ignoring the international and legal position, as part of the progressive encroachment strategy. Sri Lanka’s lease of the port of Hambantota to China is a good example of Chinese economic encroachment leading to debt trap and turning into land encroachment. While Salami Slicing impacts the Chinese neighbors the most, but the economic, digital, technological, spatial and psychological encroachment impacts the entire world.

APPLICATION OF THE INCREMENTAL ENCROACHMENT STRATEGY IN THE INDIAN CONTEXT

In addition to strengthening its position in the Ladakh impasse, China continues its efforts to get closer to strategically important areas for India such as the Siliguri Corridor by encroaching on Bhutanese lands. China has earmarked $30 billion for infrastructure development in Tibet and Xinjiang during its 14e To plan. Apart from highways and villages, the twin bridges over Pangong Tso will help support the Moldogarrison in Ladakh which was considered vulnerable during the Indian occupation of Kailash Range. The 16th round of military talks failed to resolve the impasse, suggesting that China intends to integrate areas where disengagement was sought. India, meanwhile, remains firm with its massive troop deployment to thwart any further aggression plans and to maintain the stance of finding a solution, indicating that no normalization is achieved until the status quo before. April 2020.

China’s border defense law passed last year contains adequate provisions for accelerating the assault on its infrastructure and the rapid deployment of troops to advance. Recent aerial incursions near LAC point to Chinese efforts to test Indian resolve to encroach on its airspace, if not challenged. The latest objection raised during the latest military-level talks, which included air representation, appears to point to the establishment of a hotline between the Indian Air Force and the PLAAF, justifying that the Chinese only listen when they strongly oppose it. Rising trade figures with China during the Ladakh standoff indicate Chinese economic encroachment in India, and Chinese dominance of the mobile phone market indicates its deep digital encroachment. While continental encroachment is visible and debatable, multi-domain encroachment attracts less media attention but has even more impact in the context of comparative global national power.

WHAT CAN INDIA DO?

A serious push in capacity building and infrastructure construction along the LAC to meet China’s challenge in the recent past is encouraging. India needs a mindset shift from reactive to proactive, with an additional offensive capability created to demonstrate its ability to encroach on China’s sensitive areas and inflict punitive costs, as China has assumed the freedom to encroach anywhere, at will.

India should also adopt the equivalent of China’s Border Defense Act in one form or another, such as strategic infrastructure along the border to have a preferential criterion for speedy customs clearance by local, regional and power plants to avoid incidents such as environmental activists obstructing strategic constructions.

In light of the trust deficit, recent activities along the LAC, the Chinese track record, the undemarcated LAC as well as the border, and the Chinese government’s unwillingness to disengage, India must be prepared for all eventualities with additional resources deployed along LAC in the future. India must upgrade its entire surveillance plan, to deny China any first-mover advantage, with increased confidence and experience in 2020, including creating new levers, if necessary.

The Indian objective should be not to give in to the Chinese attempt to redraw the LAC in LAC-2020. Despite the lack of major progress on the 22n/a series of Sino-Indian border talks and 16 rounds of military talks, India’s strategic goal should be to continue to insist on disengagement and de-escalation, followed by LAC delimitation and demarcation, to prevent further LOC-ization of the ALC. like to keep the border unsettled, until the political cost of not settling it becomes greater than doing so, for the CCP, China. Its additional claims efforts near the trijunctions with Bhutan/Nepal must create new complications in the long-term resolution of the borders. China will continue to try to encroach on Bhutanese lands to create more space in the Chumbi Valley, in order to threaten the Siliguri Corridor.

In response to the Chinese accumulation of hundreds of new wealthy villages to gradually change the ground position, it is recommended that States/UTs along LAC should allocate concessional land to security forces like the regional scouts, the ITBP, the SSB and the families originating from this region (adopting the son of the soil concept), ready to settle in villages thus built, according to our own perception of the LAC. This will enhance inclusive growth, integration, besides being proof of our border claims, to ward off Chinese strategy of gradual encroachment.

In response to economic and digital encroachment, India increasingly has to draw up a negative import list of all products imported from China, which were/may be made in India and increasingly prohibit their imports , as is done to improve autonomy in defense manufacturing. It is absurd to note that India’s trade surplus with China exceeds its defense budget during the Ladakh standoff period.

Strategic partnerships with like-minded democracies and collective naval posture creating a multi-front situation for China in the Indo-Pacific is key to controlling Chinese expansionism and threatening the global commons with steps like China-centric Coast Guard Act and Marine Traffic Safety Act. India is rightly building a series of strategic partnerships with the United States and other Asian countries wary of China, to mitigate ongoing Chinese military activities in the Indo-Pacific region. There is a need for an alternative supply chain, business and technology ecosystem independent of China, for which some initial steps taken by Quad countries should be continued to prevent multi-domain encroachment. An alternative infrastructure architecture in the form of B3W, Blue Dot Network and Friendship Highways is essential to prevent fragile economies from falling into the Chinese debt trap via the BRI. The announcement by the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum (IPEF) is a small step to thwart Chinese economic encroachment. A collective response against cyber, space and other areas of encroachment/expansion must be crafted.

Major General SB Asthana is an army veteran. Opinions expressed are personal opinions of the author, who retains copyright.