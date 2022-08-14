Tributes to India’s ‘stock market king’ who died at 62





Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was called the Indian Warren Buffett Tributes are pouring in for Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who died aged 62. Jhunjhunwala, who made his fortune in the stock market, died in a Mumbai city hospital on Sunday. The cause of death has yet to be officially confirmed, but the BBC has learned it was kidney failure. Often referred to as Indian Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala had an estimated net worth of around $5.8 billion, according to Forbes magazine. He was part of a generation of investors who benefited from the historic reforms of 1991, which opened up the Indian economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to Jhunjhunwala, who was staunchly bullish on Indian stock markets. “He was very good at reading business and had very direct convictions, passion and opinions about things,” said businessman Motilal Oswal, who started one of the leading brokerage firms in India. Jhunjhunwala had recently backed Akasa Air, India’s newest low-cost airline, which started operations earlier in August. While the Covid pandemic has been ravaging domestic air transport for two years, passenger traffic has increased sharply this year. How Jhunjhunwala Earned Money? The son of a tax official, Jhunjhunwala said he became fascinated with stocks as a child after watching his father balance his investments in the market. Jhunjhunwala started investing in the stock market in 1985, when he was 25 – he started with $100 he borrowed from a relative, according to reports. Later, he created Rare Enterprises – the name was coined from the first two letters of his name and that of his wife Rekha. He had a reputation as a risk-taker in his investments, many of which paid off spectacularly. In a 2021 profile, Forbes wrote that while Jhunjhunwala “acquired his legendary Midas touch by picking winning stocks,” he has also recently begun to see his private equity investments pay off. A decade ago, he told Reuters in an interview that he didn’t like being called “the Indian Warren Buffett”, adding that the Berkshire Hathaway CEO was “far, far ahead” of him. The story continues “I am no one’s clone. I am Rakesh Jhunjhunwala,” he said. Bullish on India Market veteran Ajay Bagga told the BBC that Jhunjhunwala “personifies Indian history”. “[He was] a young middle-class boy rising through the ranks to build such a vast fortune and leading the way for the growth momentum of Indian financial markets,” he said. Mr Bagga added that Jhunjhunwala had an “infectious optimism for India”. This optimism was reflected in Jhunjhunwala’s other famous nickname – the Big Bull of Dalal Street, a reference to the address of the Bombay Stock Exchange. Jhunjhunwala remained optimistic until the end – a week before his death, he said news channel CNBC-TV18 that regardless of global economic conditions, he believed Indian markets would grow, “but at a slower pace”. With contributions from Nikhil Inamdar, Business Correspondent, BBC News

