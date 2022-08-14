Under the supervision of President Jokowi, the government is ready to help the Indonesian national team U-16 TC abroad

INDOSPORT.COM – Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali said that the actions of the Indonesian U-16 National Team in the 2022 AFF U-16 Cup are still monitored by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

Therefore, the President then conveyed his respectful greetings to the U-16 National Team and the coach who had just won the 2022 AFF U-16 Cup.

National U-16 team lifted the trophy after defeating Vietnam U-16 1-0 in the final game of the AFF U-16 Cup 2022 on Friday (12/08/22) at Maguwoharjo Stadium , Sléman.

The only goal for the Garuda Asia side was scored by Muhammad Kafiatur Rizky (’45+1) and became the only goal of the match.

“Since you first played Mr. President, you have always watched.”

“And he told me to convey his warm greetings to the coach of Bima Sakti and the players, greetings and warm greetings from Mr. President Jokowi,” said the Minister of Youth and Sports.

After winning the 2022 AFF U-16 Cup, Menpora said the government and PSSI will continue to support and oversee the U-16 national team.

The government has also stressed that it will secure the future, especially the education of U-16 national team players in the future.

“Don’t worry about the future, God willing PSSI will watch over your future with the government, including the future of your school,” said the Minister of Youth and Sports.

“The government will help, you are the hope for the senior team later,” he continued.