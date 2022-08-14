Boris Johnson spotted on his second holiday in Greece as the economy implodes





BORIS Johnson was spotted in Greece enjoying his second vacation in as many weeks as households continue to grapple with a cost of living crisis.

The acting jet-set prime minister only recently returned from a week in Slovenia at the five-star eco-friendly Vila Planinka hotel, where room prices range from £242 to £541 a night for a corner apartment luxury with terrace to enjoy an idyllic nature view.

But it looks like that’s not enough for him as he has now been seen with his wife Carrie in a supermarket in Greece. The couple were spotted grocery shopping by locals, filling two baskets with groceries, including bottles of wine from the fridge. According to Greek website In, the Johnsons were in Nea Makri, a sunny coastal town near Athens. Here I am in Greece, trying to solve the cost of living crisis. pic.twitter.com/4Ha1wmI6ko Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 14, 2022 In one clip, Johnson was seen paying for his goods using the self-checkouts, before loading them into a waiting SUV. READ MORE:Kirsten Oswald announces latest attack on decentralized nations by Liz Truss Meanwhile, the Bank of England has predicted a recession that is expected to last over a year, inflation peaking at over 13%, rising unemployment and falling living standards in real terms. And the latest forecasts suggest that energy bills could top 5,000 a year by spring. SNP MP Stewart Hosie said Johnson continues to tarnish the title of Prime Minister as he prepares to leave Number 10 for his successor – Rishi Sunak’s Liz Truss – to take office next month. And he insisted that independence was the only way for Scotland to build a more prosperous, Tory-free future. Hosie said: “With each passing day, Boris Johnson continues to smear the office he holds. “Unfortunately, as he disappears into warmer climes, his future successors do nothing to alleviate the cost of living crisis caused by the Tories. “It is clear that whoever wins this toxic race for the right Tory leadership, Scotland will lose. “Only with the full powers of independence can we forge a more prosperous future and get rid of the Tories once and for all.” A Labor spokesman added: From the evidence of recent months it appears to make little difference whether the Prime Minister is in office or on holiday. It’s just a big party for Boris Johnson as the country grapples with the Tory cost of living crisis.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/20645950.boris-johnson-spotted-second-holiday-greece-economy-implodes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos