‘Tragic period’: Prime Minister Modi pays tribute on Remembrance Day for horrors of partition





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to all those who lost their lives during the partition of India and Pakistan. “Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I honor all those who lost their lives during partition, and I applaud the resilience and courage of all who suffered during this tragic time in our history,” said Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. Prime Minister Modi announced last year that August 14 would be observed as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the 1947 partition. “The pains of partition can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers have been displaced and many have lost their lives due to senseless hatred and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be celebrated as the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition,” PM Modi had said. Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla opened an exhibition on “The Horrors of Partition” at the Library of Parliament Building on Monday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy were among the leaders present. Last year, speaking of the government’s decision to mark August 14 as the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition, the prime minister said: “We are celebrating independence, but the pain of partition pierces India’s chest again. This is one of the greatest tragedies of the last century and to remember the people who lost their lives during the partition, to honor the pain and suffering endured by the people of India during the partition, we have decided to celebrate the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition.” “May #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay continue to remind us of the need to eliminate the poison of social divisions, discord and further strengthen the spirit of unity, social harmony and human empowerment,” the Prime Minister tweeted. after announcing the Centre’s decision. Meanwhile, this year the country is seeing great enthusiasm in celebrating 75 years of Indian independence with the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign launched by Prime Minister Modi, in which he called on peasants to bring back the national flag and hoisting it. Previously, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the national flag except on certain occasions. This changed after a decade of legal battle led by industrialist Naveen Jindal, culminating in the historic SC judgment of January 23, 2004 which declared that the right to fly the national flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India. Praising the Center and the Prime Minister for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Naveen Jindal called on all Indians to make “Har Din Tiranga” their motto. The program plans to inspire Indians around the world to raise the national flag at home. The goal of the program is to make the relationship with the national flag more personal rather than keeping it formal or institutional. The campaign is launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, whose official journey began on March 12, 2021, which launched a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

