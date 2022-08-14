Horrors of Partition Remembrance Day: Congress questions PM Modi’s intention





New Delhi, August 14 On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to all those who lost their lives during the partition. Today on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDayI pay tribute to all who lost their lives during Partition, and I applaud the resilience and courage of all who suffered during this tragic time in our history. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022 “Today, on the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition, I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives during partition and applaud the resilience and courage of all who suffered during this tragic time of our story,” Modi said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Congress has questioned Prime Minister Modi’s intention behind the August 14 baptism as the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition. AICC communications secretary general Jairam Ramesh says the prime minister’s real intention of marking August 14 as the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. 1. The Prime Minister’s real intention of marking August 14 as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. Thousands of thousands of people were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices should not be forgotten or despised. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 14, 2022 “Thousands of dollars were dismembered and lost their lives. Their sacrifices should not be forgotten or scorned. The tragedy of partition cannot be misused to fuel hatred and prejudice. The truth is that Savarkar originated the two nation theory and Jinnah perfected it,” Jairam tweeted. . He quoted Sardar Patel who said: “I felt that if we did not accept the partition, India would be split into several pieces and would be completely ruined…” Congress asked if the Prime Minister would also remember today that Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, championed the partition of Bengal against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose, and served in the first cabinet of Free India as the tragic consequences of partition became apparent? “The modern day Savarkars and Jinnahs continue their efforts to divide the nation. The Indian National Congress will uphold the legacy of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others who tirelessly exerted their efforts to unite the nation. The politics of the hatred will be defeated,” the congress leader said.

