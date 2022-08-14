PM Modi to open 90th Interpol General Assembly to be held in India after 25 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 18in New Delhi, is to declare open the largest international police event on General Assembly of Interpoltaking place in India after 25 years of great success, organized by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The 25-page planner was distributed with built-in security firewalls, to all heads of Interpol’s 195 member countries.

Interpol is a global platform

Today’s crimes are increasingly international. It is crucial that there is coordination between all different players in maintaining a global security architecture.

Since Interpol is a global organization, it can provide this platform for cooperation; we allow the police to work directly with their counterparts, even between countries who have no diplomatic relations.

Interpol also gives the police a voice on the the world stageengaging with governments at the highest level to encourage this cooperation and the use of our services.

All Interpol actions are politically neutral and taken within the limits of the laws in force in the different countries.

INTERPOL’s full name is International Criminal Police Organization and we are an intergovernmental organization. We have 195 member countries and we help the police in each of them to work together to make the world a safer place.

To do this, we allow them to share and access data on crimes and criminals, and we offer a range of technical and operational support.

Who makes up INTERPOL?

The General Secretariat coordinates our daily activities to combat a range of crimes. Led by the General secretaryit is made up of both police and civilians and includes a headquarters in Lyonsa global complex for innovation in Singaporeand several satellite offices in different regions.

In each country, an INTERPOL National Central Office (NCB) is the central point of contact for the General Secretariat and the other NCBs. A BCN is headed by national police officials and usually sits within the ministry responsible for the police.

The General Assembly is our governing body and brings together all country together once a year to make decisions.

Create a security center of excellence for major international events

Major international sporting events such as Olympic Games and fifa world cup Tournaments present many policing and security challenges for host countries.

In addition to taking place in large, complex and dispersed venues, major sporting events can attract a range of criminal activities chaos and violence in cyber attacks and even terrorism.

Host countries and event owners face the challenge of providing a good functioning and a successful event while ensuring the safety of participants and spectators.

The 90th Interpol General Assembly (GA), which will take place from October 18 to 21 at Pragati Maidan and Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, will see the participation of about 2,000 foreign dignitaries, including ministers, police chiefs, police officers and support staff from 195 Interpol member countries, excluding representatives from Interpol headquarters, Indian officials and media representatives.

The GA takes place in India after 25 years it has been last held in 1997 as part of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. The move was proposed by the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah to the Secretary General of Interpol Jürgen Stock during the latter’s official visit to New Delhi in August 2019. It is Interpol’s supreme governing body, made up of representatives from all member countries, and meets annually to deliberate on major trends in crime and security threats facing the world. Various resolutions are taken during the four day event by voting on various programs and activities to be undertaken in the coming year. During the last GA in Istanbul in November 2021, the special director of the CBI Praveen Sinha was elected delegate for Asia to the executive committee of Interpol.

To make sure there is no organization Failure in the largest gathering of law enforcement officers from around the world, the CBI, which is the nodal agency of Interpol in India, is hiring a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) event management company founded with experience in providing end-to-end services.

The company will manage the whole eventconceptualize, design and execute works including exterior and interior decoration, site layout, infrastructure, services, general ambience, catering, logistics, management, transport, cultural program, etc., in close consultation with the CBI, officials said, seeking anonymity.

A large number of CBI officersin close coordination with the event management company, will ensure that 195 officers and ministers from member countries are received at airports, hotels and venues.

Share the scale of arrangements for the GA, a CBI officer said delegates will be provided with freshly made Indian sweets and chocolates twice a day, of which 500 boxes will be provided each day, serving snacks to 2,000 delegates twice a day, dedicated dining rooms for approximately 1,500 people at a time.

For the sessions, the event company was asked to place interpretation booths and an information desk in the foyer with operators speaking English, French, Arabic and Spanish, in addition to providing guided tours for delegates to the Red Fort, National Gallery of Modern Arts, Temple of Akshardham, Taj Mahal and Raj Ghat.

