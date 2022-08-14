Jokowi betrays Projo et al?

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is considered to be surfing between two equally important reefs, namely the rock of political parties (PDIP) and the reef of volunteer groups (Projo et al). However, is it true?

The adventure across the sea is a challenging adventure. Indeed, for an experienced captain or skipper, the whims of the seas and oceans are sometimes difficult to control.

Maybe that’s why Moana in the movie of the same name, Moana (2016), forbidden by his family and his tribe to go sailing to the wide ocean because the danger could lurk. The Titanic, which was the largest cruise liner of its time, for example, even sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Learning from the sinking of the Titanic, which was so magnificent, there could be many unexpected hurdles or obstacles. Icebergs, seas and oceans hold other mysteries, ranging from huge rocks to sea monsters.

That is why when Indonesia became independent, the government introduced a navigation system called the principle of free and active. Principles like this are used to ensure that large Indonesian ships can navigate the international political ocean that is so wide and full of uncertainties.

Of course, in this uncertainty, the Indonesian diplomatic corps representing countries and nations abroad must remain alert to the things that have been seen in this case are the two big rocks that hide in the big Indonesian ships, namely the United States (US) and the Soviet Union which were two great countries during the Cold War era. Simply put, Indonesia has to paddle between two reefs.

Nope, efforts to wade between these two reefs also seem to be happening in domestic political dynamics, especially for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). At least this opinion was expressed by the Executive Director of Indo Barometer Mr. Qodari.

According to Qodari, the two groups are political parties (parties) referring to the PDIP and voluntary groups referring to Projo et al, which plan to hold a Popular Consultation (Musra).

Because they are considered equally important, Jokowi must finally surf between the two. Projo et al are considered to be groups of volunteers who helped spread the name of Jokowi. Meanwhile, Jokowi still needs the PDIP in parliamentary politics.

However, a number of questions then arise. Is it true that PDIP and Projo et al are two rocks that threaten each other at least for Jokowi? Could there be a reasoning error behind Qodari’s statement?

Calm sea vs rough sea?

An interesting context brought up by Qodari is the two rocks that Jokowi must navigate while surfing. The reason is that the two coral phrases used by Qodari are commonly used phrases during the Cold War era.

Starting from the book written by the late First Vice President (Vice President) Mohammad Hatta titled Rowing between two reefsthis term is ultimately considered to originate the principle of being free and active in Indonesian foreign policy.

However, Hatta’s expression of two corals makes sense because Indonesia could be destroyed if a rock falls or even collides with a large Indonesian ship. A different situation exists in Qodari’s view.

If you imagine the situation described by Hatta, anarchy will emerge as a zone of competition between the two reefs. Anarchy in this case is a space in which no major power holds the highest authority.

However, even if there are international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the World Bank (WB) or the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the state remains the main sovereign holder despite the power imbalance. (Powerful) exists among them.

This is also why international law is often considered not to be law. Many rules of international law such as treaties, treaties and conventions only deviate from agreements (consent) countries to comply with these rules.

This type of obedience is called principle agreements must be respected (the promise must be kept) without guarantee of exact execution of the promise. The most obvious example is how the People’s Republic of China (PRC) claims nine-dash line in the South China Sea (SCS) although many international law experts see it as a violation of the international law of the sea.

It is the situation in the international arena like this that makes Qodari’s statement on the two coral reefs not quite the same as what Jokowi is promoting. The reason, however, is that the law is the primary basis for the enforcement of authority in the domestic environment.

This is also why PDIP and Projo et al are not two groups of the same size, especially in electoral politics. Based on Article 1 of Law (UU) No. 7 of 2017 regarding general elections, pairs of presidential candidates (candidates) and vice-presidential candidates (cawapres) can only be proposed by political parties or a combination of political parties.

Therefore, Projo et al and PDIP are in two increasingly different fields. The rule of law being the highest form of authority in the domestic sphere, these two rocks are not two stones of equal size.

Projo et al Just pebbles?

The difference between PDIP and Projo et al does not only exist in arena level, but also in size. This error of thought also applies if Projo et al and the PDIP are placed in the arena of anarchy as in international politics.

If you imagine two rocks on the international scene, for example, of course the United States and the Soviet Union or the United States and China are roughly at the same level of capability and strength. Even if not at the same level, at least one part can be a potential challenger.

This is consistent with power transfer theory (power transition theory) by AFK Organsky. In this theory, a grand contestation like the two-coral phenomenon can occur when a hegemon-challenging entity appears that is dissatisfied with the existing order.

Projo et al may be dissatisfied with the electoral political order which is dominated by political parties. However, Projo et al have not yet arrived at level PDI-P challenger.

The PDIP, as a political party, already has a base of support that has dominated the local level. Moreover, in terms of partisan apparatuses, it is undeniable that the PDIP is much more mature considering that this political party has existed for decades.

With a reduced size of power and a legal order that does not place Projo et al on the same level as the PDIP, the Jokowi volunteer groups are clearly not a rock of the same size as the political party bearing the symbol of the bull.

Consequently, Projo and others who want to hold this Musra are only an instrument of Jokowi’s diplomacy and negotiations in the electoral political arena. Like politics between big countries, other political entities such as small countries are also needed to cast their interests.

Countries Proxy, for example, became a country that was used as an extension of the foreign policy of a larger country. In the Asia-Pacific, for example, the United States has also forged a system of profitable alliances with countries like Japan and South Korea (South Korea), for example, to dissipate the power of China in the region.

The same can also apply to Projo et al. With power beyond the measure of the IDP, these groups of volunteers can only act as proxies against other forces for example so proxies used to dispel the influence of the PDIP at the base.

With the above description, Qodari’s perception that Jokowi is surfing between two corals is not necessarily correct. Perhaps on the high election seas, Projo et al are just pebbles that Jokowi can use to flay (read: disturb) a bigger rock, namely PDIP. (A43)