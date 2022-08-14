Before exporting rice, Jokowi wants sufficient domestic stock for two years





President Joko Widodo aims for Indonesia to be able to export rice to meet global food needs. However, the president who is familiarly nicknamed Jokowi asked the Ministry of Agriculture to first ensure the adequacy of the national rice stock and the needs for the next two years, before deciding on the exports. This was conveyed by Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo after President Joko Widodo received an award from International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) for Indonesia’s success in achieving self-sufficiency in rice and its good food security system. “IRRI said Indonesia should export, but export high quality rice. But the president’s order, first make sure the national stock and national needs are available, then consider exporting” , Syahrul said during a press conference at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. , Sunday 14/8). Based on data from the Central Statistical Agency, the national rice consumption requirement is estimated at 30.03 million tons per year. National rice production as of 2019 has always been 31.3 million tons. Meanwhile, the ending stock in April 2022 reached 10.2 million tonnes. Lower consumption

Meanwhile, the chancellor of Bogor Agricultural University, Arif Satria, said Indonesia has succeeded in increasing rice productivity so that it can meet national needs. Besides increasing production, there is another way for Indonesia to export immediately, and that is by reducing rice consumption. Arif said that rice consumption in Indonesia has increased from 98 kg per capita in 2016 to 94.4 kg in 2021. According to him, rice consumption in Indonesia could be further reduced to 85 kg per capita in accordance with the recommendations of the Hope Food Pattern. “The trick is to diversify local foods and increase the consumption of vegetables, fruits, nuts and animal foods so that they can meet the nutrition of the Indonesian people,” he said. declared. Head of the FAO Indonesian Representative Office, Rajendra Aryal, said Indonesia has shown good performance in food production amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the impact of climate change and conflict. geopolitics that are happening in the world right now. . The transformation of food and agricultural systems is an indispensable strategy to strengthen the Indonesian diet, especially in the face of today’s very complex challenges. “Today the world is facing a formidable food security challenge, and once again we would like to reiterate FAO’s commitment to work closely with Indonesia in its transformation efforts towards a food system and efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agriculture,” he explained. The Central Statistical Agency (BPS) has recorded that Indonesia’s rice production will reach 54.42 million tons of GKG in 2021. If converted to rice, the total production of GKG is approximately equivalent to 31.36 million tons of rice.

