As members of the Conservative Party showed up in the latest leadership contests at a scorching Cheltenham racecourse, very few among that sizeable electorate seemed enthusiastic about the two-way race.

Neither of the runners, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, nor ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak generated much conservative passion, nor appeared to be the subject of big bets. Some of those who were present, and who will decide the identity of the new prime minister, suggested that they had come out of duty, to choose the least worst of the options offered.

Neither, said an elderly gentleman who preferred not to give his name. I fear we are just not getting the quality of people entering politics these days, was his sullen assessment before the proceedings began.

If the many party members interviewed by the Observer had preferences before the election campaigns, they were tentative and seemed open to change. People were there because they wanted to know and hear more, not to have their prejudices confirmed.

Lucy Coxall, project manager for a London design firm, who had traveled from Wiltshire, said she was genuinely indecisive and irritated by media reports that Truss already had it in the bag. It is ridiculous to suggest that it is already over. I really want to hear what the contestants have to say, she said.

Caroline Baldwin, who runs a property business with her husband, said she leans towards Truss but not firmly, while Jude Walker, who used to vote Labor but switched to the Conservatives a few years ago because She loved Boris Johnson, seemed wish the dethroned prime minister could carry on as she arrived to assess the qualities of his potential successors.

Ned Bowron, who runs an outdoor events business and is vice president of membership and fundraising for the Stroud Conservatives, said he too leans towards Truss but was open to persuading Sunak, while Bob Griffin, who runs an export business, preferred Truss on the evidence so far.

Tory supporters remain unconvinced by Rishi Sunak, pictured during the Cheltenham roundups on Thursday. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

Two hours of speeches and interrogations later, many views had changed. Some undecided had made their decision, some decided had changed allegiance, while others had just hardened their opinions in the direction they were already leaning. Surprisingly, the movement was by no means entirely or even primarily towards the preferred Truss.

Coxall, previously an agnostic, had decided to turn to Sunak with determination based on what she had seen and heard. I was much more convinced by Rishi and thought he had the answer to everything about economics, she said afterwards. He presented himself with energy. He looked so much more progressive and had so much more vision for the future. Everything about Liz was short-term thinking. If Truss becomes prime minister, Coxall thinks the Tories will have less chance of winning in the next general election.

Griffin, on the other hand, had become more convinced that Truss was the right choice after the meeting: what she was trying to sell me was a veritable to-do list as he sold Rishi Sunak for prime minister.

Bowron and Baldwin, however, had gone from preferring Truss to thinking more of Sunak than before. Liz’s financial plans seemed rather unbudgeted and rather ominous, Bowron said. I’m pretty sure I’ll vote for Rishi now. I think he’s a safer pair of hands. Liz doesn’t seem to understand that those who need help the most don’t pay taxes, yet she talks about tax cuts. Baldwin was also concerned that Truss’ tax plans would not help those most in need. I was leaning towards her but now I’m not sure, she said.

This weekend, with less than three weeks until the end of the vote, Truss is well ahead of Sunak, according to opinion polls of Conservative members.

Today’s survey of 570 Conservative members, by Opinium, for the Observer, gives Truss a 22-point lead. She is at 61% against Sunaks at 39%. About 47% say they know who they will be voting for, although this is not the case on Thursday evening. This may be because those who choose to attend official hustings are by definition people who are still open to persuasion. Both Bowron and Coxall said after the roundups that they were confident the end result would be much closer than experts predicted or polls currently showed.

Where this latest poll is perhaps most intriguing is in the lack of enthusiasm it shows for Truss or Sunak among those who must choose the next leader of the party and the country after September 5. This is evident when those who voted in the contest are offered the choice of Truss or Sunak, against the theoretical option of Johnson remaining leader and prime minister. When asked who they would prefer in No. 10 Johnson or Truss, 63% of Tory members said they would prefer to keep Johnson while only 22% would prefer to have Truss. When the offer is for Johnson to stay, against Sunak taking over, 68% say Johnson and only 19% Sunak. Opinium’s Chris Curtis says salesperson’s remorse is setting in when it comes to Johnson. It could be due to people forgetting how bad things went or a lack of appetite for substitutes, he said.

But it is hardly encouraging for the eventual winner to know that three times as many voters in his party would now rather have the previous leader than either to fight for a fifth consecutive victory for the Conservatives in the next general election. Inside the hustings at Cheltenham, there were cheers for Truss and Sunak in equal measure. But there was deep uncertainty and a lot of people who weren’t impressed. On the upper level, two seated men watched wryly. They said they were both leftovers and did not warm up to either contestant. One of them said to Observer: I don’t even vote Conservative anymore. I just didn’t give up my membership. I couldn’t vote for any of them.