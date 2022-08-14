How in a call from PM Modi, Indians came together to keep the tricolor high

“It’s another thaali moment for Modi,” I saw someone tweet, cynically. The ‘Thaali moment’ here refers to how, during the first lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, on a call from PM Modi across India, many crossed political ideologies, gathered on their balconies , rooftops and clapped in appreciation for the efforts of healthcare workers who put their own lives at risk to save ours.

Many, even then, scoffed and laughed at this move that cheering and banging thaalis is not the right way to go. But for those few minutes, it brought many Indians together, the sense of community that we’re all in this together. That we will overcome and better days will prevail. Everyone was terrified of this unknown virus that we are still fighting with. But during those few minutes, it brought us hope, a glimmer of optimism. These were difficult times and the last two years have changed the lives of many of us.

And whether you like him or not, Narendra Modi as a leader has this charisma that in one call the nation came together to fight the unknown enemy so to speak.

That’s why when he called on Indians to raise the flag at home on August 15, 2022 to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence, it was no surprise that the country was awash in tricolors.

Almost all the houses in my residential society both in Ahmedabad and Delhi-NCR have a flag on their balconies, on their doors. The main gate of my company has several flags, the crossroads have one in each direction, each store here has a flag outside. Autorickshawwalas have hoisted the flag and if you know Amdavadi Rickshawwalas you will know what an adventure sport driving one is. These autorickshawwalas pass in front of you with the flags flying high.

There is a ‘Lion Circle’ near my house here, where there are lion, lioness and lion cub statues. Gujarat is home to Asiatic lions hence their statues. The flag is hoisted there in such a way that the lion holds the staff on which the flag is hoisted. It’s beautiful when the flag flutters in a gust of wind. Like a scene straight out of a movie.

Residential societies got flags, either by themselves or through a society or politicians or whatever, and they distributed them to every house. The local cafe I frequent, even though they spent an hour on Saturday figuring out the best way to hoist the flag so it stays high and doesn’t get insulted.

There are, of course, some houses that don’t have one. And it’s good. Raising the flag is not a sign of your patriotism. This most likely makes you look like a sore loser who can’t even raise the flag just because someone you politically disagree with asked you to. The ‘awakened’ in particular are upset and although some of them have expressed a desire to poison their parents for taking part in Prime Minister Modi’s ‘thaali’ campaign, this time they have yet to express their point of view.

But apart from a few sour grapes, the country is painted in tricolor and it looks resplendent. India feels like a community. And like the ‘thaali moment’, there is once again imbued with optimism that we are in this together and that together we will overcome, we will improve.

This is why congressional and opposition leaders seem upset. They are upset that even after their ‘Adani Ambani’ rhetoric, the ‘intolerance’ bogey, the whole ‘minority under threat’ farce, Modi still enjoys popular support. That at his call alone, millions of people hoisted the flag in their homes. Something no other leader has been able to do so far.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign shows that 75 years after India had a date with fate, we will now wake up to a new dawn.