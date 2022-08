China news: Xi unleashes cyber war on Russia as Beijing abandons Putin | World | New

The news will deal a devastating blow to Vladimir Putin, who sees Beijing as a staunch ally in his fight against NATO and the West. Before launching his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president traveled to Beijing to meet with President Xi Jinping. At a subsequent press conference, the two leaders professed “boundless friendship” and said there were “no forbidden areas” of cooperation.

However, it appears that Beijing has only paid lip service to its commitment to support Putin. New reports suggest that China secretly stole sensitive data from Russian defense companies. Kaspersky Labs, a Russian cybersecurity company, claimed that the government-linked Chinese hacking group TA428 was behind many attacks on Russia’s military-industrial complex. The large wave of attacks was first detected in January and used new Windows malware to hijack government entities and defense industry organizations. Hackers have successfully compromised the networks of dozens of targets, sometimes even taking control of their entire IT infrastructure by hijacking the systems used to manage security solutions. Kaspersky researchers said: “The attack targeted industrial plants, design offices and research institutes, government agencies, ministries and departments in several Eastern European countries (Belarus, Russia and Ukraine), as well as Afghanistan.

“An analysis of information obtained during the investigation of the incidents indicates that cyber espionage was the objective of this series of attacks.” They confirmed that at least ten Russian companies had been affected by the attacks. Hackers used spear phishing emails containing confidential information about targeted organizations and malicious code to deploy the PortDoor malware. Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has left Russia increasingly dependent on China – both economically and politically. China provided Russia with a market for its products after sanctions severely restricted the country’s ability to sell its wares around the world. READ MORE: UK’s chilling future of ’empty shelves’ laid bare as China plays exposed

In an article for Foreign Affairs, the researcher highlighted Putin’s weak position in future negotiations with China. He wrote: “To keep China happy, Russian leaders will have no choice but to agree to unfavorable terms in trade negotiations, support Chinese positions in international forums such as the United Nations, and even to reduce Moscow’s relations with other countries, such as India and Vietnam. “Russia is turning into a giant Eurasian Iran: quite isolated, with a smaller economy and more technologically backward thanks to its hostilities towards the West, but still too large and too important to be considered irrelevant. With China being Russia’s biggest external partner and main diplomatic ally, Mr. Gabuev concluded: that it rises to the rank of rival of the Kremlin. United States.”

