India and Bangladesh should ignore minor irritants and pursue joint war on terror – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





KOLKATA, Aug 14: India and Bangladesh should ignore minor irritants and continue to strengthen their close relationship as the two nations embark on a joint war on terror, says Shantanu Mukharji, IPS (Retd), a security analyst specializing in South Asia and terrorism.

Both sides also need to guard against external actors who might work to undermine the interests of both sides, Mukharji, who served as a national security adviser in Mauritius, told PTI during an interaction.

“Certain external forces often try to create animosity between the two countries, especially on religious grounds. India should avoid such attempts,” Mukharji warned.

He also pointed out that feelings of animosity are fueled by various forces, including countries that spread anti-Indian sentiments.

Mukharji warned of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood and the “repercussions” India could suffer if such organizations infiltrate the region to “ruin its secular fabric”.

Turkey, which has in the past toed Pakistan’s line in opposing the trail of war criminals who took part in the murder and rape of Bangladeshis in 1971, has recently attempted to woo Dhaka with various initiatives in an attempt to to be recognized as the preeminent leader of the Islamic world.

“India, under all circumstances, must keep its security conditions intact. He must be alert to religious indoctrination. That said, countries all need to strengthen their ties, notwithstanding the differences that may arise between them from time to time,” he explained.

Social media is also being used as a potential tool to stoke feelings of hostility between people in the two countries, Mukharji said.

“In the past, too, attempts have been made to create unrest between the two countries. During my stay there in the 1980s, I noticed that a certain part of the population was spreading resentment towards our country. But above all these are the factors that bind our people – Bangladesh celebrates “Poila Boisakh” (Bengali New Year) and “Pochishe Boisakh” (Rabindra Nath Tagore’s birthday) with more lan than locals of Bengal,” he said.

The security expert, pointing to recent hate crimes against minorities in Narail, Bangladesh, however, also said that India, while India needs to strengthen its relations with its neighbour, “it does not need tolerate all activities in the neighboring country”.

Mukharji, praised the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, calling her a statesman, who over the years has not only worked to cement ties between neighbors but also lifted her country to new heights. new heights.

“Whether it is the emancipation of women or respect for the principles of secularism, Hasina has always been at the forefront. Over time, she matured as a politician and became a statesman. The country is heading towards elections next year, and Hasina, if elected to power, is expected to strengthen relations with her neighbors, which also include other countries,” he noted.

Asked about cross-border infiltration issues, Mukharji said the threat is on the decline.

“A portion of the population still crosses the border illegally and enters India in search of employment, but the numbers have declined over the past decades. (PTI)

“Bangladesh is doing pretty well. In fact, its GDP is on the rise. Under such circumstances, the scale of migration to India has diminished. There are also Indians who now travel to Bangladesh to work as experts in garments and other industrial sectors,” he added.

Bangladesh’s GDP is currently estimated at nearly $400 billion. According to estimates from the country’s Bureau of Statistics, the country likely grew by 7.21% in 2021-22. (PTI)

