Being a scapegoat to bring Nawaz back: Imran





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Saturday alleged that another plot was underway to disqualify him from Toshakhana and banned funding deals to pave the way for the PML supremo’s return from London -N Nawaz Sharif.

“They have come up with a new plan to register new cases and disqualify Imran Khan in Toshakhana, and ban fundraising cases,” he told a massive rally at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Sniffing the conspiracy behind the recent flurry of legal actions against him, Imran said the motive behind the attempts to disqualify him was to force him to make a deal with the government to overturn Nawaz’s lifetime disqualification so that both can compete in the political arena.

“As part of the plot, Nawaz will be brought back to the country by the end of September…and a smear campaign will be launched to slander me.

“Don’t compare me to a dacoit… listen to me, conspirators, whatever you do, I won’t make any deal,” he roared.

The former Prime Minister announced his long-awaited roadmap to achieve ‘true freedom’ and the steps that needed to be taken for its realization on the eve of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day.

The address was broadcast across the country. As the clock struck 12, a fireworks display and flag-raising ceremony took place to celebrate August 14 as the crowd burst into cheers and chants.

Conspiracy to oppose the PTI to the army

Defending his stance on the military, the former prime minister said nefarious elements were trying to drive a wedge between the PTI and the armed forces in order to harm the country.

Calling it a “foreign conspiracy”, Imran said he would never want the army of this country to be weak, adding that those who fight for “true freedom always want their army to be strong”.

To clarify his remarks about the military, Imran argued that unlike the ruling coalition parties which have brazenly opposed the military, his own criticism has always been constructive and wise.

The PTI leader then paused to play a number of clips on a giant screen set up just above him showing a series of statements made by PML-N leaders disparaging the armed forces. In one of the clips, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif could be seen donning the top army brass for his ousting

“Fight for freedom in the final stages”

Explaining his plans, Imran announced the launch of a mass contact campaign in which he said he would hold rallies in various cities across the country including Karachi, Rawalpindi and others. He said his movement for “true freedom” has entered its decisive and final phase.

“When they overthrew my government, they thought people were going to hand out candy, but millions took to the streets to protest my ousting.”

Imran said the incumbents were trying to instill fear among the masses through intimidation and asked people not to be afraid of their bullying tactics in order to achieve “true freedom”.

“I am coming out to the people as the struggle for true independence has entered its decisive phase. […] my nation, be ready,” the PTI President told the people.

He said he galvanized his party and sub-organizations to prepare for the campaign, adding that he wanted the people to carry his message of “true freedom” to every doorstep.

The former prime minister predicted that on August 14, “we will have taken our haqeeqi azadi (true freedom)”.

Imran also announced the formation of a new “Tiger Force” which will follow in the footsteps of those who fought for independence before partition.

Speaking about the May 25 brutality against PTI workers, Imran said it was the party’s democratic right to stage a peaceful protest, but lamented that “corrupt leaders have used the power of the state against the peaceful demonstrators”.

“They descended on the unarmed protesters to terrorize them. The police were used against peaceful protesters,” he recalled and added that during his own reign, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari organized long marches twice, but did not. take any action against them.

“Politics in the name of freedom, not wealth”

Earlier, Imran greeted the crowd and praised their passion and fervor. He said he would give his roadmap to “true freedom” and the steps that needed to be taken to achieve it.

“I am not ready to compromise on the interests of my people,” the former prime minister said, adding that he would never allow the nation to become anyone’s slave.

He said he would unite the nation and together they would pay off the country’s loans and rise again after going through difficult times.

“I know my nation is ready for sacrifice. The fight for real freedom will continue until we don’t send the imported government packing its bags and we have fair and free elections.

“Today you must patiently listen to my speech. I will give you a roadmap to reach ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ [real freedom]Imran told the crowd in his opening remarks.

Imran, while explaining his strategy to achieve “true freedom”, said that fear is the most dangerous idol that enslaves human beings. “A slave nation can never prosper.”

“We got an independent country by giving millions of sacrifices…respect cannot be earned by wealth…those who fear death can never achieve anything great.”

Imran said that since joining politics he has been talking about making Pakistan an independent and sovereign country, saying his rhetoric of “true freedom” was not aimed at wooing voters.

Referring to the statements of the PML-N leaders on the economic crisis, Imran said that the two families – Sharifs and Zardaris – are responsible for the destruction of the country’s economy. “They have been looting for 30 years, creating offshore assets worth billions of rupees and now they are asking who is responsible for this mess.”

Imran said Pakistan suffered huge human and economic losses after former military leader General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf bowed to the United States and joined its so-called War on Terror .

“They [US] carried out drone strikes on Pakistan but Sharif and Zardari never spoke out against this oppression,” he said, adding that he was not anti-American but would never compromise. on the national interest.

He also reiterated his allegations that US official Donald Lu threatened that Pakistan would face consequences if it was not removed from power in a vote of no confidence.

“I visited Russia because I wanted cheaper gas for my country. I went there to help my nation. But they (the United States) got angry because I didn’t listen to their orders.

Imran said he would never let his nation become “the slave of a superpower” and would take a difficult path to achieve freedom.

“This movement for true freedom will continue until we overthrow this ‘imported government’,” he added.

Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, addressing the rally, said he would not rest until he ‘takes revenge on those who inflicted violence’ on the PTI workers during their long walk of May 25.

The PML-Q leader also warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he will soon be behind bars and “sentenced to death” in the Model Town case.

Elahi said PTI Chairman Imran and the military have cordial ties and added that opponents have failed to create divisions between the two.

