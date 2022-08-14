PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath recall ‘inhuman chapter in Indian history’





The Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition is observed in India on August 14. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi, along with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and various other leaders paid tribute to all those who died during partition. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: “Today, on the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition, I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives during partition and applaud the resilience as well as the courage of all who suffered during this tragic time in our history.” Today on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDayI pay tribute to all who lost their lives during Partition, and I applaud the resilience and courage of all who suffered during this tragic time in our history. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022 Prime Minister Modi designated August 14 as the “Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition” in his Independence Day speech last year. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, also recalled the miseries of the people during the partition, when hundreds of thousands of people were displaced following the establishment of Pakistan. “The partition of the country in 1947 is that inhuman chapter of Indian history that can never be forgotten. The violence and hatred of the partition claimed millions of lives and displaced countless people. Today , on ‘Partition Vibhishika Memorial Day’, I bow to lakhs of people who have suffered the brunt of partition,” Shah tweeted. 1947 ‘ ‘ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022 Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to those who died during partition and offered his condolences to their families. Taking to Twitter, Singh said, “On ‘Partition Vibhishika Memorial Day’, I pay my respects by remembering all those people who lost their lives during the partition of the country. Salute to those who made a fresh start without being able to forget the pain of partition This country will never forget the horrors of partition. ‘ ‘ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 14, 2022 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the partition as one of “the darkest events in Indian history”, saying it dealt a devastating blow to “Akhand Bharat “, or undivided India. “One of the darkest times in Indian history, the partition wreaked havoc on millions of compatriots and dealt a heavy blow to Akhand Bharat. On the day of remembrance of the horrors of partition, I remember the suffering of people resulting from the evil machinations of the British Raj and newly formed Pakistan,” he said in a tweet. Paying tribute to those who lost their lives during partition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “Hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians lost their lives and millions of citizens suffered suffering. inhuman during the sad partition of India due to the destructive religious mindset.” Partition of India During the weeks and months around August 15, 1947, the partition of India between India and Pakistan resulted in severe bloodshed and communal violence, loss of property and significant instability. Partition is often considered one of the most violent and rapid displacements in human history. “More than the story of a violent division based on faith and religion, it is also the story of the sudden and dramatic end of a way of life and of ages of coexistence.” Estimates of the number of people killed vary; according to the official document, it could be between 500,000 and more than a million, but “the generally accepted figure is around 500,000”, reads the official document published by the center to commemorate the Remembrance of Horrors of the score. Day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/partition-horrors-remembrance-day-pm-modi-amit-shah-rajnath-recall-inhuman-chapter-of-indian-history-1548053 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos