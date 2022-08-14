Trump seeks return of documents seized by FBI





Former President Donald Trump called on the Justice Department on Sunday to return reams of documents seized by FBI agents from his Mar-a-Lago compound last week, pointing to a report that the information was covered up by the attorney-client or executive privilege.

“Oh great! We just learned that the FBI, in its now infamous Mar-a-Lago raid, took boxes of ‘attorney-client’ privileged material, as well as ‘executive’ privileged material, that they shouldn’t have knowingly taken it,” Trump said on his Truth Social site.

“By copy of this TRUTH, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to where they were taken from. Thank you!” the former president said in the article.

A detailed list of assets seized at Mar-a-Lago. Jim Bourg/REUTERS 11 boxes of information classified documents marked at various security levels, including top secret, confidential and ‘TS/SCI’, were taken to Mar-a-Lago .Steve Helber/AP The notice filed by the DOJ advising the District Court Judge that lawyers for former President Donald Trump did not object to the opening of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. Jon Elswick/AP

Fox News reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation, that the Trump team was told that at least five boxes – labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33 and a set of documents – taken under the authority of the search warrant contained information covered by solicitor-client or executive privilege.

The documents were part of a cache of materials taken from Trump’s lavish Palm Beach home last Monday, including photo binders, a handwritten note, a box of leather-bound documents, an “executive clemency grant” for longtime assistant Roger Stone, according to a property listing published Friday by the FBI.

Officers also found 11 boxes of classified information documents marked with different security levels, including top secret, confidential and “TS/SCI”, which refers to compartmentalized top secret/sensitive information, a special category intended to protect the country’s most delicate secrets.

Trump disputed that the documents were classified, saying he had declassified them.

A representative for the 45th president, John Solomon, read a statement on Fox News Friday night saying Trump had a “standing order” while in the White House that “materials removed from the Oval Office and taken to the residence shall be deemed be declassified at the time it deleted them.

But a member of Trump’s legal team signed a written statement in June during a visit by Justice Department officials saying all classified Mar-a-Lago documents had been returned to the government, Saturday reported. the New York Times.

The warrant says federal agents were investigating potential violations of federal law, including the Espionage Act.

The three laws prohibit the collection, transmission or loss of defense information, the concealment, deletion or mutilation of documents, or the destruction, alternation or falsification of records in federal investigations.

And while presidents have wide latitude to declassify documents while in office, that power ends once they leave office.

With post wires

