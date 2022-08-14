Lay Japans War Debates to Rest With Abe

Placeholder while loading article actions

Japan marks the end of World War II on Monday, an anniversary that even 77 years later remains a source of contention both at home and abroad. The statements of the country’s leaders are regularly reviewed to determine whether their level of contrition meets expectations. In the not too distant past, it was often a day for prime ministers to visit Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, the Shinto memorial that commemorates the country’s 2.5 million war dead, including war criminals from the Second World War. But since Junichiro Koizumi last visited as leader in 2006, no sitting prime minister has visited on the war anniversary; and of the many leaders Japan has had in the meantime, only the late Shinzo Abe visited the shrine while still in office, in December 2013.

Less than a decade later, the world at the time of Abes’ visit seems almost unrecognizable. At the time, the headlines worried about Japan’s rising military spending as much as China’s; the United States has accused Japan of increasing tensions with Xi Jinping’s regime, then-Vice President Joe Biden is said to have issued a statement expressing how the White House was disappointed with Abe. President Barack Obama has always talked about supporting China’s peaceful rise.

Some players remain, including Xi and Biden; everything else has changed. The United States is now the one urging Japan to rapidly increase defense spending as it seeks to protect the international order from Chinese aggression. And it is Washington that is suffering the repercussions of Beijing for a largely symbolic visit. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ trip to Taiwan this month has raised cross-Strait tensions to the highest level in decades, and many are wondering if a much-dreaded military conflict is becoming inevitable.

Comparisons between Pelosis’s visit and those of Japanese rulers to Yasukuni are flawed, to say the least: unlike the shrine, the island is generally uncontroversial outside of China, that is. But there are parallels in the way Beijing reacts and uses disputes for its own means. Just as China tolerated visits to Taiwan by US senators earlier this year but erupted when Pelosi left, the regime has also accepted Yasukuni’s visits by Japanese cabinet ministers but reacted with outrage when it happened. is the prime minister involved.

The arbitrariness is the point: China must dictate the rules. Beijing’s positions on Yasukuni and other historical grievances with Japan often have less to do with the situation abroad than at home. Faced with an economic downturn, discontent over Covid lockdowns and a looming mortgage crisis, Xi is likely relishing the distraction offered by Pelosi, just as his predecessors have used Japanese textbooks or wartime excuses as handy tools to stoke nationalist fervor.

Chinese pressure is also effective: for the most part, Yasukuni lost its flashpoint power in Japan because, for better or worse, the rulers chose the path of least resistance and avoided it. go. Although the reaction of the United States and South Korea also played a role, it was the economic impact with its largest trading partner that probably weighed the most on Japan, with even Abe avoiding Yasukuni during the remainder of his term. Clearly he would have visited more often if he felt he could. On the same day Abe left his senior post in 2020, he visited the shrine as an individual and then attended the anniversary of the end of the war last year.

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao once described Yasukuni’s visits as the main reason for the difficulties in relations between the two countries, but ties are hardly rosy without them. Earlier this month, Beijing canceled a planned bilateral meeting with Japan, before launching missiles into its exclusive economic zone.

If Abe felt he couldn’t go to Yasukuni, it’s hard to see any prime ministers doing so in the near future. Holder Fumio Kishida is not a vocal supporter; in recent years, campaigning for Japan’s top job, he has dodged direct answers about whether he would stand as prime minister. Barring the unexpected elevation to the highest post of an arsonist such as Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, the shrine may not reappear as a powder keg.

Instead, public debate about how history should be commemorated has shifted to a more unexpected source: the appropriateness of how to commemorate Abe himself. Shortly after his assassination last month, Kishida approved a state funeral, but public opinion is increasingly divided over such a move. A recent NHK poll opposes it by 50%. A group of lawyers and academics have filed a lawsuit seeking to block the memorial ceremony for which the state will foot the 200 million yen ($1.5 million) bill.

The debate erupted on familiar partisan grounds, with right-wing publications backing the funeral and the left less enthusiastic. This is a question that would hardly cause controversy elsewhere. For all its notable partisan division, the United States comes together for the state funeral of its leaders, most recently George HW Bush. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader, but the late prime minister will be only the second post-war prime minister to be honored in this way, after Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

Some argued that more time was needed to process Abes’ achievements before deciding on such a commemoration. But then, this is a country that still can’t agree on how to honor its war dead nearly eight decades later. Internally and externally, certain historical debates will never be settled.

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

Pelosi Backlash Shows Asia Who China Really Is: Gearoid Reidy

Abes’ greatest legacy is military, not economic: James Stavridis

Pelosi nailed the optics of his trip to Taiwan: Matthew Brooker

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg News editor covering Japan. He previously led the breaking news team in North Asia and was the deputy chief of the Tokyo bureau.