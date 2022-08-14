Japan marks the end of World War II on Monday, an anniversary that even 77 years later remains a source of contention both at home and abroad. The statements of the country’s leaders are regularly reviewed to determine whether their level of contrition meets expectations.
Politics
Lay Japans War Debates to Rest With Abe
Less than a decade later, the world at the time of Abes’ visit seems almost unrecognizable. At the time, the headlines worried about Japan’s rising military spending as much as China’s; the United States has accused Japan of increasing tensions with Xi Jinping’s regime, then-Vice President Joe Biden is said to have issued a statement expressing how the White House was disappointed with Abe. President Barack Obama has always talked about supporting China’s peaceful rise.
Some players remain, including Xi and Biden; everything else has changed. The United States is now the one urging Japan to rapidly increase defense spending as it seeks to protect the international order from Chinese aggression. And it is Washington that is suffering the repercussions of Beijing for a largely symbolic visit. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ trip to Taiwan this month has raised cross-Strait tensions to the highest level in decades, and many are wondering if a much-dreaded military conflict is becoming inevitable.
Comparisons between Pelosis’s visit and those of Japanese rulers to Yasukuni are flawed, to say the least: unlike the shrine, the island is generally uncontroversial outside of China, that is. But there are parallels in the way Beijing reacts and uses disputes for its own means. Just as China tolerated visits to Taiwan by US senators earlier this year but erupted when Pelosi left, the regime has also accepted Yasukuni’s visits by Japanese cabinet ministers but reacted with outrage when it happened. is the prime minister involved.
The arbitrariness is the point: China must dictate the rules. Beijing’s positions on Yasukuni and other historical grievances with Japan often have less to do with the situation abroad than at home. Faced with an economic downturn, discontent over Covid lockdowns and a looming mortgage crisis, Xi is likely relishing the distraction offered by Pelosi, just as his predecessors have used Japanese textbooks or wartime excuses as handy tools to stoke nationalist fervor.
Chinese pressure is also effective: for the most part, Yasukuni lost its flashpoint power in Japan because, for better or worse, the rulers chose the path of least resistance and avoided it. go. Although the reaction of the United States and South Korea also played a role, it was the economic impact with its largest trading partner that probably weighed the most on Japan, with even Abe avoiding Yasukuni during the remainder of his term. Clearly he would have visited more often if he felt he could. On the same day Abe left his senior post in 2020, he visited the shrine as an individual and then attended the anniversary of the end of the war last year.
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao once described Yasukuni’s visits as the main reason for the difficulties in relations between the two countries, but ties are hardly rosy without them. Earlier this month, Beijing canceled a planned bilateral meeting with Japan, before launching missiles into its exclusive economic zone.
If Abe felt he couldn’t go to Yasukuni, it’s hard to see any prime ministers doing so in the near future. Holder Fumio Kishida is not a vocal supporter; in recent years, campaigning for Japan’s top job, he has dodged direct answers about whether he would stand as prime minister. Barring the unexpected elevation to the highest post of an arsonist such as Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, the shrine may not reappear as a powder keg.
Instead, public debate about how history should be commemorated has shifted to a more unexpected source: the appropriateness of how to commemorate Abe himself. Shortly after his assassination last month, Kishida approved a state funeral, but public opinion is increasingly divided over such a move. A recent NHK poll opposes it by 50%. A group of lawyers and academics have filed a lawsuit seeking to block the memorial ceremony for which the state will foot the 200 million yen ($1.5 million) bill.
The debate erupted on familiar partisan grounds, with right-wing publications backing the funeral and the left less enthusiastic. This is a question that would hardly cause controversy elsewhere. For all its notable partisan division, the United States comes together for the state funeral of its leaders, most recently George HW Bush. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader, but the late prime minister will be only the second post-war prime minister to be honored in this way, after Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.
Some argued that more time was needed to process Abes’ achievements before deciding on such a commemoration. But then, this is a country that still can’t agree on how to honor its war dead nearly eight decades later. Internally and externally, certain historical debates will never be settled.
More from Bloomberg Opinion:
Pelosi Backlash Shows Asia Who China Really Is: Gearoid Reidy
Abes’ greatest legacy is military, not economic: James Stavridis
Pelosi nailed the optics of his trip to Taiwan: Matthew Brooker
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg News editor covering Japan. He previously led the breaking news team in North Asia and was the deputy chief of the Tokyo bureau.
More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/lay-japans-war-debates-to-rest-along-with-abe/2022/08/14/4171c7bc-1c1d-11ed-9ce6-68253bd31864_story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- WWR50: Palm Springs Summit, US Open Table Tennis Championship, Globe Biomedical and more August 14, 2022
- Sales Director – International Sales August 14, 2022
- More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip August 14, 2022
- Armed Trump supporters gathered outside the Phoenix FBI office August 14, 2022
- Nittany Lions Janecke, Zanon and Coach Coomey Headline USA Collegiate Select Team August 14, 2022