A complicated week for Donald Trump (VIDEO)





By Andrea Diaz

and Rodney YoungAugust 14, 2022

This is your Newsy Timeline, where we highlight the most important and compelling stories of the week.

He may live in the Sunshine State, but legal battles have clouded Donald Trump’s week.

This week’s Newsy Timeline highlights major developments involving the former US president that span from South Florida to Washington DC and New York.

Monday: The FBI executes a search warrant at the home of Trumps Mar-a-Lago.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into whether the former president illegally transferred classified White House records to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump maintains that he provided the National Archives with the presidential records as part of an “ordinary, routine process.”

This is the first time in US history that federal agents have searched the private home of a former president.

Trump’s attorney said about a dozen boxes of items were removed.

Tuesday: The appeals court votes to release Trump’s tax records.

The fight to reveal the former president’s tax returns is progressing as a federal appeals court has approved a request that allows the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain Trump’s tax returns from the IRS.

The DC Circuit Court’s decision is a major defeat for Trump, who has spent years trying to prevent the disclosure of his tax information.

However, Trump’s lawyers could appeal the ruling and continue to prolong the litigation.

Wednesday: Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right in a deposition.

Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to answer questions from the New York attorney general during a deposition.

The deposition follows a three-year civilian investigation into the finances of the Trump Organization.

Attorney General Letitia James says there is evidence the organization used false information to secure loans, charges the Trump Organization denies.

Prior to the deposition, Trump himself published an article about the situation on Truth Social, calling it “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in United States history.”

Thursday: The DOJ is seeking to unseal Trump’s home search warrant.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant and property receipt from Monday’s Mar-a-Lago raid.

Garland said the substantial public interest in the case was a reason to unseal the warrant, which would include details of crimes federal law enforcement officials suspect may have been committed.

Garland also said he personally approved the search warrant.

Friday: The judge unseals the warrant and inventory related to the Mar-a-Lago search.

The warrant revealed that FBI agents had removed 11 sets of classified information from Trump’s property, including some marked as top secret.

The documents also confirm that the FBI removed classified documents that were only intended to be kept in secure government facilities.

The revelations undermined Trump and his allies say the search warrant was baseless.

The DOJ is investigating whether Trump violated three federal statutes, including espionage, obstruction of justice and criminal handling of government records.

Saturday: Trump’s lawyer told the DOJ in June that all classified documents had been returned.

At least one of Trump’s lawyers in June said all classified Mar-a-Lago documents had been returned to the government, according to a New York Times report.

The written statement reportedly came after a Justice Department official stopped by the president’s private residence.

The former president claims on his social media site that declassified documents found at Mar-a-Lago were declassified before he left the White House. He provided no details or evidence.

Trump also claims investigators could have had the documents at any time, but this new report suggests investigators were told in June that everything had already been turned over.

