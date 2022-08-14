Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable, full of life, witty and insightful: PM Modi





Stock market investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India’s Warren Buffet, died on Sunday at the age of 62. According to the sources, Jhunjhunwala was brought dead to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at 6:45 a.m. He had not been well for the past few days. Born on July 5, 1960, Jhunjhunwala recently ventured into the aviation industry with Akasa Air which took flight on August 7. He was also Chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. ltd. He was also among the directors of several Indian companies. He was also an adviser to the Indian International Movement for the United Nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Jhunjhunwala’s passing and said the veteran investor was indomitable. “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he left behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about the progress of India. His passing is saddening. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022 Several other political leaders also expressed their condolences to Jhunjhunwala’s family. Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who was close to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, told India Today/Aaj Tak: “This is very sad news. I saw Rakesh 30 years ago because his father had a good relationship with our family.Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is a patriot and he aspired to bring economic development to the country.He was determined to do everything to make India self-reliant. Deeply distressed by the passing of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He has been an inspiration for creating wealth for crores. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanthi. Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 14, 2022 Union Home Minister Amit Shah meanwhile said Jhunjhunwala will always be remembered for his “optimistic outlook”. “Anxiety to learn of the passing of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market has inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his optimistic outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti “, did he declare. tweeted. Distressed to learn of the passing of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market has inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his optimistic outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2022 Jhunjhunwala, the self-taught business tycoon, who believed that risk was the essence of life and without it we were nothing, managed his own portfolio as a partner in his asset management company, Rare Enterprises. — ENDS —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/rakesh-jhunjhunwala-death-tributes-pm-modi-amit-shah-condolences-1987804-2022-08-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

