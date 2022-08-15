Ongoing plot to disqualify me: Imran Khan





Imran Khan addressing a public gathering at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on August 13, 2022.

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday a plot was underway to disqualify him in the Toshakhana and banned funding cases to pave the way for PMLN supremo Nawaz’s return from London Sharif.

“They have come up with a new plan to register new cases and disqualify Imran Khan in Toshakhana and ban funding cases,” he told a massive rally at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

Imran said the purpose of disqualifying him was to reach a deal with him to overturn Nawaz’s lifetime disqualification, so the two could compete in the political arena. “As part of the plot, Nawaz will be brought home by the end of September…and a smear campaign will be launched to slander me.

He announced that he would hold anti-government rallies across the country as he claimed “the struggle for real freedom has entered the final stage”.

The former prime minister addressed a rally at the National Hockey Stadium, where the party celebrated 75 years of Pakistan’s independence, marked by fireworks and traditional songs.

In his address, the PTI Chairman said he decided to “go to the people”, starting with Rawalpindi, followed by Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Attock, Abbottabad, Multan, Bahawalpur , Sargodha, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Quetta.

“I am coming out to the people as the struggle for true independence has entered its decisive phase. […] my nation, be ready,” the PTI President told the people.

Khan also announced the formation of a new “Tiger Force”, saying it will work for “independence” as the people did before partition.

“I say to my nation, be ready, you must go door to door and tell the people about my message on independence. Tell them they shouldn’t be afraid of anything.

Khan claimed that the government would try to scare the PTI supporters, but he told them that if their “captain” was not afraid of anything, then they shouldn’t be either.

The President of the PTI, when in power, had set up a “Tiger Force” to control the hoarding of edibles and other items during the coronavirus pandemic, when strict containment measures were in place.

Reiterating that he only wants to look after the country’s interests, Khan said he was not “anti-American” and wanted to have a friendly relationship with the United States. “I know America and the UK better than most Pakistanis […] I know their psychology; if you beg them, they will use you,” the former prime minister said.

The PTI President added that he had never bowed to anyone and would not bow in the future either.

Khan – who was ousted from the prime minister’s office in April – blamed the United States and the coalition government for his removal; however, the United States and ruling parties denied that there was any conspiracy involved in his deportation.

Khan lambasted the incumbent government, saying Defense Minister Khawaja Asif – when in opposition – claimed the US had “Pakistan on a ventilator”.

“I want to ask them, why is the situation such that we are on a ventilator? For the past 30 years, two families – belonging to the PPP and the PML-N – have ruled Pakistan and driven the nation into debt.

At the start of his speech, the ousted Prime Minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had freed the nation from the slavery of the British and refused to leave them in the slavery of anyone else.

“He (Quaid) noted that Muslims have always lived as an independent nation […] he also made it clear that Muslims want a sovereign state,” the PTI president said. Khan added that he also wanted a sovereign Pakistan and vowed not to beg any foreign power.

The PTI president noted that his political opponents had slandered him for 26 years, but told them that respect is not earned by ‘money’ – and that despite their best efforts, the nation still stands behind him.

Earlier, Imran arrived at the venue in front of a huge crowd of ardent supporters, eagerly awaiting what the former prime minister was to convey on the eve of Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary.

“Today you must patiently listen to my speech. I will give you a roadmap to reach ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ [real freedom]Imran told the crowd in his opening remarks.

Imran, while explaining his strategy to achieve true freedom, said that fear is the most dangerous idol that has enslaved human beings. “A slave nation can never prosper. We got an independent country by giving millions of sacrifices…respect cannot be earned by wealth…those who fear death can never achieve much.

Imran said that since entering politics he has been talking about making Pakistan an independent and sovereign country, saying his “true freedom” talk was not about courting voters.

Referring to the statements of the PMLN leaders on the economic crisis, Imran said that the two families – Sharifs and Zardaris – are responsible for the destruction of the country’s economy. “They have been looting for 30 years, creating offshore assets worth billions of rupees and now they are asking who is responsible for this mess.”

Imran said Pakistan suffered huge human and economic losses after former military leader General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf bowed to the United States and joined its so-called War on Terror .

“They [US] carried out drone strikes on Pakistan but Sharif and Zardari never spoke out against this oppression,” he said, adding that he was not anti-American but would never compromise. on the national interest.

He also reiterated his allegations that US official Donald Lu threatened that Pakistan would face consequences if it was not removed from power in a vote of no confidence.

“I visited Russia because I wanted cheaper gas for my country. I went there to help my nation. But they (the United States) got angry because I didn’t listen to their orders.

Imran said he would never let his nation become “the slave of a superpower” and would take a difficult path to achieve freedom.

“This movement for true freedom will continue until we overthrow this ‘imported government’,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, addressing the rally, said he would not rest until he ‘takes revenge on those who inflicted violence’ on the PTI workers during their long walk of May 25.

The PMLQ leader also warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying he will soon be behind bars and “sentenced to death” in the Model Town case.

Elahi said PTI Chairman Imran and the military have cordial ties and added that opponents have failed to create divisions between the two.

The former ruling party is holding a “great power show” on Friday to celebrate Pakistan’s “haqeeqi (real) freedom”.

Screens have been set up in major cities across the country to broadcast the speech of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan live.

