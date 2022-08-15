Trump demands return of documents recovered by FBI





Former President Donald Trump has released his reaction to the FBI’s recovery of “top secret” documents from his Mar-a-Lago home.

Following the recovery of the documents, Trump demanded that they be returned by the Justice Department.

Oh great! We just learned that the FBI, in their now-famous Mar-a-Lago raid, took boxes of attorney-client privileged material, as well as executive-privileged material, that they didn’t knowingly have. not have to take. By copy of this TRUTH, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the place from which they were taken. Thanks! Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday.

AP reports that FBI agents retained several classified documents, approximately 11 sets, and some of the documents recovered belonged to specific categories, such as compartmentalized sensitive information, property receipt of forensic exhibits.

Specific information contained in the recovered documents has not been released as the investigation is still ongoing.

Under the terms of reference, federal violations under three statutes are investigated.

One of these laws is included in the Espionage Act and relates to the handling of US defense information.

Another of these three laws deals with tampering with records under federal investigation, including the deletion or alteration of documents.

AP reports that Trump retained classified documents after leaving office.

The National Archives is reportedly one of the agencies that has called on Trump to relinquish presidential records and abide by federal law regarding such records.

The archives asked the Justice Department to investigate about 15 boxes of White House records found at Trump’s home earlier in the year, leading to service of the search warrant on Monday in Mar- a-Lago.

A property receipt from the investigation shows that presidential documents were recovered during the Mar-a-Lago search, including “secret” and “confidential” documents and information relating to the President of France.

AP reports that Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, signed two property receipts from the ongoing search and that Bobb was present during the search.

In another reaction to the investigation, Trump mentioned an investigation that took place during his 2016 campaign.

The whole world watched as the FBI snooped around the house, including the former First Lady’s closets (and clothes!), alone and unchecked. They even demanded that the security cameras be turned off (we refused), but there was no way to tell if what they took was legit or if there was a factory? It was, after all, the FBI! Trump wrote.

In response to the ongoing Mar-a-Lago investigation, Florida Senator Rick Scott stepped in and recently wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“As you both know, the American people are rightly alarmed by the conduct of your agencies. This alarm arose not only because of the unprecedented nature of the raid on the personal residence of a former president and potential future political opponent of the incumbent president, but increasingly because of the lack of transparency on your part and that of the Biden administration in the face of repeated questioning seeking the legal justification for such an extreme action,” wrote Scott in the letter.

The letter included a series of questions about how the search warrant was requested and submitted to a judge.

Scott called Garland and Wray to respond by August 19.

