Here’s how Delhi is gearing up ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort





As the capital prepares to celebrate 76 nationse On Independence Day, a multi-layered security system has been put in place in and around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. Airtight security arrangements were made due to threats of terrorist attacks ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Here is an overview of events and security measures at Fort Rouge on Monday, August 15. SAFETY PROVISIONS FOR PM, OTHERS PM Modi will hoist the Tricolor and address the nation from the rampart of the Red Fort. A number of VIPs/VVIPs, NCC Youth Exchange Cadets from around the world and other special guests, as well as members of the public will be present at the event. The security arrangements will ensure free passage to the VVIP cavalcades and prevent untoward incidents like explosion, sabotage, etc. Crowd control measures will be in place for the peaceful conduct of the event. In the wake of the increase in Covid -19 cases, Covid-friendly behavior will also be enforced. Airspace within a five kilometer radius of Fort Rouge will be marked as a no-kite zone. PARKING PLAN AROUND THE SITE Elaborate traffic arrangements will be provided for smooth arrival, parking and dispersal of vehicles around Fort Rouge.

The car parks will be continuously inspected for safety as well as efficient traffic management, keeping in mind the possibility of heavy rain just before the celebrations.

Designated parking must be provided for personnel deployed on security details.

Security personnel will be equipped with special vehicle control gadgets.

Vehicles with driver cannot be left unattended. TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS AROUND FORT ROUGE The following roads will be closed to general traffic from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and only labeled vehicles will be permitted

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail.

Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail.

SPMukherjee Marg of HCSen Marg at Yamuna Bazaar Chowk.

Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

Outer ring road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh bypass. RESTRICTIONS ON COMMERCIAL/TRANSPORTATION VEHICLES ALONG BORDERS The following borders will be closed to commercial and transport vehicle traffic from 10:00 p.m. Sunday to 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Noida border, Loni border, Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Badarpur border, Safia border, Maharajpur border, Aya Nagar border, Auchandi border, Surya Nagar border, Rajokri border, Dhansa border, Apsara border, Kalandi Kunj border, Jharoda border, Bhopura border , Border of Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Border of Tikri. DEVIATIONS DOOR BRIDGE GT ROAD/ISBT KASHMERE: Buses bound for Kauria Pul/Red Fort/Old Delhi Railway Station must pass over the ISBT (Yudhistir Setu) Bridge and terminate journeys on Boulevard Road near the Mori Gate U-turn. BUSES FROM BARAF-KHANA All buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi/KauriaPul/Red Fort/Jama Masjid Railway Station will be reduced as follows: 1. Buses from Roshanara Road to Old Delhi Railway Station should stop opposite the State Bank of India inside Tis Hazari Court. 2. Buses coming from Old Rohtak Road to Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort will terminate at Mori Gate. 3. Buses from New Rohtak Road to Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, will terminate at Gokhale Marg between Tikona Park and In Gate Tis Hazari Court. 4. Buses from Malka Ganj to Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, will terminate at Gokhale Marg, next to the Tikona Park boundary wall. BUS FROM AJMERI GATE/MINTO BRIDGE All buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal will terminate Opp. Turkmen Gate Asaf Ali Road. BUS COMING FROM THE MALL ROAD END All buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Kauriya Pul will terminate at Boulevard Road to Mori Gate. BUSES COMING FROM SOUTH DELHI Buses bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road – NH -24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road, New Bridge ISBT and will end on Boulevard Road. All security personnel will ensure that the general public and guests enter their respective enclosures after being searched/screened. Bags, boxes, cameras, car keys and other similar items will not be permitted. DISPERSION During the dispersal, people should not move towards the Red Fort until the arrangement is closed. All Area Officers/Sector Officers will ensure that the dispersal takes place in an orderly manner from behind the enclosures towards Netaji Subhash Marg, only after the VVIPs have left. The crowd on Netaji Subhash Marg may tend to rush towards the Red Fort at the end of the event. Arrangements should be kept intact until complete dispersal of the crowd has taken place. No civil servant will leave his place of duty before the announcement of the closure orders. — ENDS —

