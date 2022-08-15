‘Either Trump should be indicted or Merrick Garland should resign,’ says CNN’s Scott Jennings





During Sunday’s “State of the Union,” CNN political commentator Scott Jennings spoke about the aftermath of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, saying, “Either Trump needs to be charged or Merrick Garland must resign.”

“Immediately after the raid, polls were taken which showed him [Trump] score some points among Republicans because there’s a reflexivity with him and I’ve heard that from people who are even ready to leave Trump that “we don’t want to let them”, you know, like “we want to get him out. We don’t want to let them. So I think, at least temporarily, that helps him,” Jennings said. “I kind of felt this week that we’re in the circus now. We’re all in the big top. And it can only end two ways. He has to be charged, or Merrick Garland has to step down.”

After Monday’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, Garland made it clear that he “personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant” to carry out the raid, during which the FBI searched for documents Trump had taken. at the White House after his presidency. , breaking legal protocol. And now that this research has been conducted, many are wondering what will happen from here.

“You can’t raid the president’s house of the former president and potential future nominee and tell the American people ‘we think he’s breaking three different laws,’ and then do nothing,” Jennings said.

When asked if he thought the raid was warranted, Jennings commented, “…If you think there’s any classified material that we don’t know what it is, by the way, but if you have these documents, and they’re not supposed to be out in the open, absolutely. But it can’t end any other way. How could it end with just ‘well, we got it back and it’ is finished now.’ There’s no turning back now.”

