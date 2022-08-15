Politics
We can say goodbye to the idea that Boris Johnson will quietly leave the building
WE need to talk about BoJo. About what awaits our future ex-Prime Minister.
About a helpless and divided Conservative Party and the damage it could inflict by walking out.
What are his thoughts as he sips iced ouzo on his second vacation abroad in two weeks?
First, we can say goodbye to the idea that Boris Johnson will quietly leave the building and follow Tony Blair, John Major and David Cameron down the road to corporate wealth.
Nor will he be satisfied with earning a paltry million pounds a year on the American circuit like Theresa May.
Or a prominent role on the world stage, such as Secretary General of NATO, a decent job for which most ex-leaders would die.
For Boris, it would be like signing up for a stretch at Belmarsh. He has bigger horizons as a mega-rich global superhero, the closest thing to World King.
He will create his own world stage, confides a close ally.
Some are attracted like butterflies to the flame. Boris Johnson IS the flame.
Although he was ousted from office in what some describe as a disgrace, BoJo is a phenomenon, an incorrigible mischief-maker out to get attention and spin the bucks.
He was a shooting star long before he delivered Brexit and surfed an election landslide in No 10.
As a lowly newspaper columnist, he made waves and created hell for elected politicians.
As mayor of London, he drew crowds of 300 on the Conservative Party fringe.
Who else could turn near-emasculation on a zipline into a feeling of flag-waving fun?
Imagine what is possible for such a five-star political entertainer unleashed on global media with the ability to praise or damn with a well-turned joke.
How (likely) will Liz Truss handle her live TV eclipse when Brexit martyrdom is greeted by an adoring Tory crowd on her party conference debut this fall?
own worst enemy
And what does a new prime minister with such a force of nature do, whether he stays on as an MP or is kicked out by a bogus, fabricated tribunal run by blatantly partisan critics?
It’s the subject of a live chat behind cupped palms between big Tories.
They can save their breath. The big BoJo myth is already gaining momentum.
He portrays a flawed hero, betrayed by the party he led to victory and the media that forced him out of office.
The story flies over Boris being his worst enemy, missed opportunities and unforced errors.
If he had paid more attention to his own promises, he wouldn’t be packing today.
Conservative incompetence
A long trail of Tory incompetence has emerged like jagged rocks after 12 years of appeasement in power, no less than a record 20,000 cross-Channel migrants arriving in small boats so far this year alone.
Voters see all of this, of course, but they are seduced by the Greek tragedy of BoJos’ chaotic rise and devastating fall.
A new poll by former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft shows the Partygate scandal and other failed crises have left a whopping two in three (67%) disapproving of his character and personal conduct.
Yet more than eight in ten (84%) of those who voted Conservative in 2019 believe he has done a good job as prime minister.
The secret to Boris Johnson’s relentless popularity is that people can have both viewpoints at the same time and rush to his side for a smiley selfie.
The question now, as he and Carrie bid farewell, is how Boris Johnson will fill his days.
Ended in tears
Well, don’t worry too much.
He has no plans to resume his career as a weekly columnist, although there will be bestsellers and highly lucrative TV and film options.
Nor is he likely to stick around, like Donald Trump, for another shot at the top job.
Too banal and just as likely to end in tears again.
The big test will come in two years, says a staunch ally. Will he help us win the next elections?
Will he ultimately show loyalty to a party that he says has shown no loyalty to him?
Even after knowing Boris for years, I have no idea.
beyond shocking
The horrific stabbing attack on author Sir Salman Rushdie is the ultimate act of censorship, brutally inflicted as a fatwa in the name of Allah.
Rushdie almost paid with his life for a passage in The Satanic Verses About the Prophet Muhammad.
Now brave British author JK Rowling faces a similar fate for daring to tweet her support for Rushdie.
The real reason is her outspoken defense of women’s rights to the privacy of men who say they are women.
It is more than shocking that we now live in a time when free speech is an invitation to murder.
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/5999214/tories-the-great-boris-johnson-myth/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- US actor Anne Heche to be taken off life support 9 days after car crash August 14, 2022
- Press Release | Press Release | Newsroom August 14, 2022
- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits the Kermadec Islands, Moscow August 14, 2022
- Trump seeks return of documents seized by FBI August 14, 2022
- PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath recall ‘inhuman chapter in Indian history’ August 14, 2022