WE need to talk about BoJo. About what awaits our future ex-Prime Minister.

About a helpless and divided Conservative Party and the damage it could inflict by walking out.

1 We can say goodbye to the idea that Boris Johnson will quietly leave the building

What are his thoughts as he sips iced ouzo on his second vacation abroad in two weeks?

First, we can say goodbye to the idea that Boris Johnson will quietly leave the building and follow Tony Blair, John Major and David Cameron down the road to corporate wealth.

Nor will he be satisfied with earning a paltry million pounds a year on the American circuit like Theresa May.

Or a prominent role on the world stage, such as Secretary General of NATO, a decent job for which most ex-leaders would die.

For Boris, it would be like signing up for a stretch at Belmarsh. He has bigger horizons as a mega-rich global superhero, the closest thing to World King.

He will create his own world stage, confides a close ally.

Some are attracted like butterflies to the flame. Boris Johnson IS the flame.

Although he was ousted from office in what some describe as a disgrace, BoJo is a phenomenon, an incorrigible mischief-maker out to get attention and spin the bucks.

He was a shooting star long before he delivered Brexit and surfed an election landslide in No 10.

As a lowly newspaper columnist, he made waves and created hell for elected politicians.

As mayor of London, he drew crowds of 300 on the Conservative Party fringe.

Who else could turn near-emasculation on a zipline into a feeling of flag-waving fun?

Imagine what is possible for such a five-star political entertainer unleashed on global media with the ability to praise or damn with a well-turned joke.

How (likely) will Liz Truss handle her live TV eclipse when Brexit martyrdom is greeted by an adoring Tory crowd on her party conference debut this fall?

own worst enemy

And what does a new prime minister with such a force of nature do, whether he stays on as an MP or is kicked out by a bogus, fabricated tribunal run by blatantly partisan critics?

It’s the subject of a live chat behind cupped palms between big Tories.

They can save their breath. The big BoJo myth is already gaining momentum.

He portrays a flawed hero, betrayed by the party he led to victory and the media that forced him out of office.

The story flies over Boris being his worst enemy, missed opportunities and unforced errors.

If he had paid more attention to his own promises, he wouldn’t be packing today.

Conservative incompetence

A long trail of Tory incompetence has emerged like jagged rocks after 12 years of appeasement in power, no less than a record 20,000 cross-Channel migrants arriving in small boats so far this year alone.

Voters see all of this, of course, but they are seduced by the Greek tragedy of BoJos’ chaotic rise and devastating fall.

A new poll by former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft shows the Partygate scandal and other failed crises have left a whopping two in three (67%) disapproving of his character and personal conduct.

Yet more than eight in ten (84%) of those who voted Conservative in 2019 believe he has done a good job as prime minister.

The secret to Boris Johnson’s relentless popularity is that people can have both viewpoints at the same time and rush to his side for a smiley selfie.

The question now, as he and Carrie bid farewell, is how Boris Johnson will fill his days.

Ended in tears

Well, don’t worry too much.

He has no plans to resume his career as a weekly columnist, although there will be bestsellers and highly lucrative TV and film options.

Nor is he likely to stick around, like Donald Trump, for another shot at the top job.

Too banal and just as likely to end in tears again.

The big test will come in two years, says a staunch ally. Will he help us win the next elections?

Will he ultimately show loyalty to a party that he says has shown no loyalty to him?

Even after knowing Boris for years, I have no idea.