Delta flight attendant fired after sharing anti-Donald Trump cartoon files against airline, alleging discrimination





ATLANTA — An employment discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Delta Air Lines flight attendant says she was fired for posting an image of former President Donald Trump wearing a Ku Klux balaclava Klan on his personal Facebook page.

The plaintiff, Leondra Taylor, who is black, admitted to posting a cartoon image on her personal Facebook page depicting then-President Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden during one of their presidential debates in 2020, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Atlanta federal district court.

In the cartoon, Trump is depicted wearing a Ku Klux Klan balaclava as he stands on the podium opposite Biden. The image includes a quote bubble above the debate moderator’s head saying, “Thank you, Mr President, for wearing your mask.”

The image was created by editorial cartoonist Aislin and published by the Montreal Gazette on October 1, 2020, days after the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election hosted by Chris Wallace. In that debate, Trump was asked by Wallace to speak out against white supremacists and militias, to which the then-president said, “Proud Boys, back off and stay away.”

Delta “came across political posts that it deemed violated its social media policy” during a review of Taylor’s Facebook page triggered by another employee, the lawsuit says. In January 2021, a group of Delta employees told Taylor that his posts were unacceptable and said he “does not tolerate disrespectful, hateful, or discriminatory posts,” according to the lawsuit.

A month later, Delta informed Taylor that she intended to “suspend her employment”, and an official said her “political posts were racially motivated”, which was given as the reason for her termination, indicates the trial.

The lawsuit, which alleges Delta “discriminated against the plaintiff because of her race,” argues that Taylor’s posts were “political statements, but they were not hateful or discriminatory.”

He argues that the cartoon showing Trump in the mask “simultaneously made a statement about Trump’s denial of the need for COVID protective measures, and that racial discrimination against African Americans was a systemic problem starting at the top, with the president at the time.

He also alleges that non-African American Delta employees were not subject to the same penalties for their social media activity.

Taylor is suing for general damages for mental and emotional suffering; punitive damages for what the lawsuit calls “the willful, malicious, intentional and deliberate acts of the defendant”; and lost wages.

A Delta spokesperson responded to Taylor’s federal lawsuit to CNN in a statement, “When Delta employees mix Delta’s brand with conduct or content that does not reflect our values ​​of professionalism, inclusion and respect, such conduct may result in disciplinary action or termination.While personnel issues are considered private between Delta and its employees, the circumstances described by our former employee are not an accurate or complete explanation of Delta’s termination decision. the company.”

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/lawsuit-against-delta-airlines-flight-attendant-fired-donald-trump/12124516/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos