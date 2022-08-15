S Jaishankar – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praises India’s foreign policy and releases video of EAM Jaishankar at rally





Pakistan’s deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan once again praised India for pursuing an “independent foreign policy” and praised Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar for resisting sustained pressure from the United States. United on buying cheap oil from Russia.

Addressing a rally here on Saturday, on the eve of the country’s 75th Independence Day, Khan said that if India bought oil from Russia because it was in the interest of its people, the current dispensation under Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan could not survive without Washington’s support. .

“If India, which gained independence at the same time as Pakistan, and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make its foreign policy according to the needs of its people, then who are they (the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ) that toe the line,” Khan said at the rally.

Khan, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power last month in a no-confidence motion, which he says was orchestrated by the United States with the help of local actors for his prosecution of an independent foreign policy.

This is not the first time that Pakistani party chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf has praised India for its independent foreign policy.

In May, Khan praised India for pursuing its “independent” foreign policy and said the United States could not dare to dictate to India because it was a free country.

“India buys oil and weapons from Russia, but the United States does not tell it because it (India) is an independent country. India also trades with Iran, but the United States does not oppose it,” he said.

Khan released the video clip of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar at Saturday’s rally to further elucidate his point.

“They (referring to the US) told the Indian Foreign Minister not to buy oil from Russia. He (Jaishankar) told them emphatically who are you to tell us what to do.” India’s foreign minister told them if Europe buys gas from Russia… who are you to tell us (India) not to buy oil from Russia,” Khan said, while by asserting that India is a sovereign country and has the courage to protect the interests of its people.

Jaishankar had made the following remarks at the 2022 GLOBSEC Forum in Bratislava, Slovakia in June on the theme “Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region.”

Khan also criticized the Sharif government for caving in to US pressure to buy Russian oil.

“India forms its (foreign) policy keeping in mind the interest of its people, but those who are imposed on us (Sharifs and Zardaris) only look out for their interests,” he said, adding that if India can safeguard the interests of its people, why can’t the Pakistani government do the same?

Khan also regretted wanting to buy cheap oil from Russia for the benefit of the poor, but his government was sent through a plot hatched by the United States and its three cronies – Sharif, Asif Zaradri and Fazlur Rehman.

Khan said he was not “anti-American and wanted a” friendly relationship with the United States, instead of becoming a “slave” to it.

Khan said he had “good relations with former US President Donald Trump as he was” respectable during his visit to the United States.

“Ask anyone in the Pakistani-American community to testify that no one before me got the protocol that Trump gave me,” he said.

During the rally, Khan shared his party’s “roadmap for Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) to counter the federal government and push for a snap election.

